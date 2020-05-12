Nearly 900 people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 891 people have died from the virus, an increase of 41 on Monday. The agency, in its daily data report released Tuesday morning, said the total number of cases in the state has risen to 25,800 from 25,070 on Monday.
Of the 891 deaths, 864 are confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus and 27 are probable, according to the state health department.
The agency started last month including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The number of outbreaks - defined by the state as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time - rose by four from Monday to Tuesday, totaling 275. Nearly three in five of those outbreaks (162 of 275) are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus and its spread.
Also Tuesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported that 3,400 people in the state have been hospitalized by the virus and discharged.
Roughly 1,500 people who have either tested positive for the virus or have a test pending remain hospitalized.
It's a shame Virginia ranks near the bottom on testing! Poor performance from the Governor and VDH!
