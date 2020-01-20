It would have been easy for students in the March for Our Lives movement to stay away from Richmond and Capitol Square on Monday.
Advocates of gun-safety laws already had canceled the annual Martin Luther King Day Vigil and Advocacy Day Against Gun Violence on Friday because of what state officials termed credible threats of violence by outside militias vowing to flood a Capitol Square rally by gun-rights groups.
Instead, 13 students spent Sunday night in the offices of Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, and Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, so they could spread their message.
“Everybody in this room and everybody who came with us was fully aware of what we were walking into,” said Briana Spainhour, 19, a member of the National March for Our Lives staff who oversees its work in Virginia.
The movement grew out of student anger and protests after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., in which a former student killed fatally shot 17 people and injured 17 others.
Now, it encompasses students at all levels across the country who say they won’t tolerate gun violence in their schools and on their streets.
“This is a generational trauma and generational defining issue,” said Spainhour, who hadn’t been born when the annual vigil began.
Michael McCabe, 17, of Fairfax is the organization’s Virginia policy director. This was supposed to be the year that gun control advocates could rally here “from a position of power,” he said, because of the Democratic takeover of a legislature that routinely has defeated gun control measures.
McCabe still feels that way, despite the cancellation of the rally, because he believes public opinion supports their cause.
"We’re not here because things aren’t happening" he said. "We’re here to underscore that they are."
