Calling all parents in the Richmond region:
This week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that all Virginia schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year, a step only one other state has taken in the hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
The closures will affect roughly 1.5 million students and their parents and 100,000 teachers.
What’s your reaction to schools being closed through the end of the year? Are you concerned your children will fall behind?
How will this affect you in terms of child care for when you have to go back to work? Who will watch your kids?
Are you a single parent? Or have children with special needs?
Email reporter Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name, the age of your kids and a phone number where she can reach you.
