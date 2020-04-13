April is National Poetry Month, a time to celebrate Richmonders like Heidi Reszies. With nature as her muse, this nationally awarded poet enjoys early mornings outside with a cup of coffee, observing garden spaces.
“It takes practice to learn how to get quiet and meditate,” Reszies said. “I don’t go with expectations. I just sit quietly, watching the outside world, waiting for a window of inspiration to open.”
Reflecting on the life cycle of the natural world, Reszies’ book “Illusory Borders” moves between interior and exterior spaces. Time spent outdoors also inspires unique presentations. “Of Water and Other Soft Constructions” includes poems constructed of paper fragments stitched together as a patchwork of shadow of light. It was awarded the 2018 Anhinga − Robert Dana Prize for Poetry.
Self-described as a transdisciplinary artist, Reszies enjoys artist expression through letterpress printing, too.
“Printing combines my two interests, visual art and poetry,” Reszies explained. “I got hooked on letterpress printing, so I bought this small press that uses techniques similar to the Gutenberg press of the 15th century.”
The lead-and-wood typesetting press, manufactured in the 1930s, requires Reszies to set type by hand. Each poem requires about one to two hours to typeset line by line, letter by letter.
In 2015, Reszies launched Artifact Press. Using her antique press, she has printed several works of her and others’ poetry, including a four-book series of palm-sized chapbooks. The word “chapbook” originates from chapmen, a term for peddlers who sold them in 18th-century Europe.
The small paperback or soft-cover books typically contained ballads, poems or religious tracts. When tucked in the coat pocket, they were always handy for reading when time allowed.
Reszies’ booklets are made of about 20 contiguous pages. Each printing is a limited edition with no more than 35 to 100 copies. Books from each edition of Artifact Press are housed in special collections, including Yale University’s Beinecke Library and Poet’s House literary center in New York City.
Mentoring others
Reszies teaches letterpress printing at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts. On occasion, she also hosts community classes about poetry writing.
National Poetry Month was inaugurated in 1996. It has become the world’s largest literary celebration. Now, thanks to local poets and participating schools and libraries, it’s a thriving celebration in Richmond, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.