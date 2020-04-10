The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Central Virginia Emergency Management Alliance on Monday launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide grants to local nonprofits, many of which have been financially gutted because of the coronavirus.
The foundation, a public charity that advocates for philanthropy in Richmond, and CVEMA, a coalition that helps residents recover from crises, started fundraising on March 17, days after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
Since March 17, the fund has raised $4.1 million with the help of more than 18 corporate partners and foundations, including the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, which invests in nonprofits to support communities in the Richmond region. CEO of United Way, James Taylor said they’ll continue fundraising for as long as they can.
Back in 2018, the Community Foundation and CVEMA started discussing a fund to help the region, should a disaster hit. The economic fallout from the coronavirus is just that disaster, Community Foundation President and CEO Sherrie Armstrong.
In awarding grants, the fund will prioritize organizations who are helping provide health care, food and housing. Only nonprofit organizations based in central Virginia are eligible.
The COVID-19 response fund is currently reviewing applications and will reveal the first round of grants Tuesday, but applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. Organizations can apply for consideration on the fund’s website by filling out a Google form that outlines the nonprofit’s needs and how the money would be spent.
Armstrong said grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000, with the potential of six-figure grants going toward collaborative efforts, such as programs in which various localities combine to distribute food across the region. The donations will be issued on a case-by-case basis, she added, with a grant advisory committee deciding which organizations receive money and how much.
These monetary amounts could save some nonprofits from shuttering their doors.
“There are going to be resources needed in the longer term for economic recovery for even our nonprofits, as well as other support individuals and families may need as we get to the other side of this,” Armstrong said. “I hope there are … companies and organizations that are still in a position to help keep it moving.”
The Community Foundation contributed the initial grant with a $500,000 donation. Corporate partners, such as Markel and Dominion Energy, community organizations like the Cabell Foundation and private donors followed suit. The United Way is matching donations up to $100,000 - more if it’s able, said Taylor.
"The needs are going to be huge, and we’re still getting a better understanding about what that’s going to look like, just as the country is trying to figure out its way,” Taylor said. “Bringing the region together around this particular effort is critical.”
Armstrong acknowledged there’s always concern funding will dwindle, especially in the middle of a crisis where uncertainties loom, but for now, the $4.1 million is only the start.
