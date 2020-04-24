Richmond-area parents have been getting a crash course in homeschooling, wrapping up their fifth week of “distance learning” after schools shu…

Tips from local parents on balancing working from home & homeschool or childcare

-Wake up before your kids to get necessary work projects done.

-Have a stopping time where you turn off computers, cellphones and end the day at a certain time.

-Synch your calendar with your partner or spouse to plan for work meetings and childcare. Block off the necessary time.

-For homeschool, try to come up with a schedule that works for you. Many public schools are only recommending a few hours of homeschool per day for distance learning.

-Get outside and get some exercise.

-Be flexible with your hours, putting in an extra hour or two at night or on the weekends to finish work projects if necessary.

-Give yourself room to fail. Cut yourself some slack. Everyone is new to this and no one is going to be perfect at it.