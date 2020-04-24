Local parents have been getting a crash course in homeschooling, wrapping up their fifth week of “distance learning” after schools shut their doors in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s a struggle,” said John Sarvay, a father of two who lives in Richmond’s Northside. “I have my own business. My wife has her own business. We have two kids that are very different ages and aging parents in town who need our support. How do we manage all of this reasonably well?”
With the shutdown of schools and nonessential businesses, most working parents are struggling to manage the “new normal” of juggling multiple responsibilities at once in the middle of a pandemic.
Sarvay’s solution: “We have zero expectations that we’ll be perfect at all of it.”
That means cutting the family some slack.
“If that means my mom isn’t going to get all her groceries this week, so be it. If it means our daughter isn’t going to make a Zoom meeting because it’s sunny outside and she wants to walk the dog and it brings her joy,” that’s fine, he said.
For many working parents, juggling homeschooling and working full-time from home can feel like running a marathon with no end in sight.
“The struggle is real,” said Beth Dixon, bar manager at Perch restaurant and mother to a 9-year-old daughter in third grade. “Especially when I’m working full-time in a constantly evolving industry right now.”
The Scott’s Addition restaurant Perch rapidly changed its business model to take-out only in the wake of the shutdown, while other restaurants temporarily closed or went dark, putting thousands of restaurant workers out of work.
Dixon’s husband is a rigger who does lighting and sound equipment for concerts. With concert venues shut down for the foreseeable future, Dixon expects her husband will be out of work for six months or more.
Dixon said she burst into tears when Perch owner Mike Ledesma told the staff the restaurant would be staying open. “I told him, ‘Thank you for keeping this place open so I have a job.’”
She quickly dried her tears and got back to work, creating to-go cocktails and virtual wine dinners to help keep Perch afloat.
“We’re just trying to keep things going. It’s been go, go, go, all day. We haven’t closed once since this started, except for Easter Sunday,” Dixon said.
At home, her husband has been able to take over homeschooling duties. When Dixon gets home from work, she pitches in where she can. Just this week she helped her daughter with a project on snakes and dominant genes. “I’m exhausted [by the time I get home],” she said. “But it was a really cool and exciting project.”
For working parents with smaller children who are normally in daycare, balancing family life with work life is just as challenging.
Chadd Molloy and his wife have two small kids, ages one and four, in Short Pump. They both work full-time, but with their daycare closed, they’re navigating how to work full-time from home and provide full-time childcare.
He’s a marketplace manager, she’s a legal recruiter. At first, they tried to tend to the kids around their meetings, but quickly found that wasn’t working.
Now, they sit down every night and coordinate their calendars. They section off time for work meetings and time for childcare, each taking a shift when the other one needs to work.
“I’ve been really lucky to have an understanding workplace,” Molloy said. “I tell my boss, ‘My calendar is up to date’ and we go from there.”
Molloy gets up at 6 a.m. to get a jump on the day, followed by an 8:45 a.m. standing meeting with his job; his wife meets with her work team at a 9:15 a.m. every morning.
“Then we roll with it based on the day,” he said. “We try to call it a day at 5:30 p.m. and come together as a family, turn off the computer and the cellphones. Sometimes I have to go back at night to finish. And I find myself working on the weekends to get things done.”
No one knows how long the stay-at-home situation may continue.
“It’s hard to see a light at the tunnel,” he said. “But we’re lucky to have a house and backyard.”
Juggling a job and childcare isn’t new for many parents, like Jennifer Ward, who has a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, and works full-time in advertising.
But now that she’s working from home and working full-time, she said the hardest part is “when my child is having emotional needs and I have to get something out for work. That’s the hardest part and almost always sends me over the edge.”
Others like Jessica Corbett, who is an event planner with three kids, ages 8, 6, and 3, said that every night, she looks forward to handing the kids off to her husband and “getting 30 minutes alone. Whether that’s crying in my closet or having a glass of wine,” she laughed.
Still other parents have found themselves embracing becoming full-time instructors to their stay-at-home children-slash-students.
Charlie Diradour and his wife Ann have three daughters at St. Catherine’s School: a senior, a ninth grader and a second grader.
Diradour owns a commercial real estate company that has come to a standstill during the shutdown and his wife is a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. He’s turned most of his attention to the girls’ at-home education, while his wife gets to pitch in two days a week.
“I’ve been really enjoying it,” Diradour said. “It gives us a real window to see what it takes to educate this kid. It’s not easy. Not easy at all.”
At St. Catherine’s, like most private schools in the area, school is still fully in session, if only at home, with grades being taken and recorded for the rest of the semester. In contrast, most local public schools are providing distance learning, but have decided to forego issuing grades.
At the Diradour house on Monument Avenue, school starts every morning at 9 a.m. and runs until about 3 p.m. Each girl has turned their bedroom into a classroom with a desk.
“It’s very structured,” Diradour said. “We learned pretty quickly that it needs to be structured to succeed.” He’s been most hands-on with his 8-year-old, helping her learn vowel sounds and complete a Social Studies project on Indiana.
“It’s not what we wanted or expected, but it’s what we’ve been dealt with,” Diradour said. “We’re all working together, learning together. It’s a unique opportunity to get to know your kids on a different level. Yesterday she had ballet. She turned on ballet music and danced around the room.”
Five weeks ago, they would have missed it. But this week, they felt lucky to be there to see it.
