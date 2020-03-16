The past four years have been the same for Carrie Aus: empty her child’s backpack, walk 30 minutes along a dangerous stretch of four-lane highway with few sidewalks, persevere.
The bag is heavy on the 1.3-mile return trip from Food Lion to her Shady Hill mobile home. She’d sometimes go three times a week, because she needed more than she could carry.
That changed Monday with the launch of GRTC Route 111, which traverses a 7.6 miles-corridor from the grocery store on Jefferson Davis Highway to John Tyler Community College in Chester. It's the first full-service bus line in Chesterfield County in over a decade despite the county holding a 50% stake in GRTC.
It's been a long time coming, Aus said, as she waited for her ride on a patch of grass beside the Food Lion entrance.
She wasn't alone on the one-hour round trip. Cloud Ramirez, who lives in nearby Bellwood, joined church members from Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries for a group trip to see what had come of years of advocacy work.
Dominic Carter, the head of RVA Transit Ministry at Mt. Gilead, handed out GRTC one-ride passes to people as they boarded. Church members danced every time the bus stopped, occasionally blessing the chatter of 10 people riding with a full-throated "Hallelujah."
"This is going to change lives," Carter said.
Area residents have for years told the county’s Board of Supervisors how challenging the road conditions and lack of public transit there has been. But their concerns were amplified in recent years in back-to-back studies published by VCU's Center for Urban and Regional Analysis and the Greater Washington Partnership that called for more public transit in the county.
According to VCU's report, Jefferson Davis Highway was one of the places with the lowest connectivity to public transit services, which reduces access to jobs.
County officials are starting to see the promise within the corridor, said Kim Marble, the former head of nonprofit Jefferson Davis Highway Association and a longtime area resident.
"It's taken a lot to get to here," Marble said. "But we have a lot of work to do."
Ramirez said she sees this bus line as a chance for her community to have experiences beyond what's walkable. The Dollar General across from Bellwood is where people go for groceries, personal items and their kids' Christmas gifts. They’ll go multiple times a week. One trip alone is heavy.
"That's all they have," she said. "Now they'll have better choices. Our community is like an island and we've been forgotten for so long."
The bus line goes toward another Food Lion, a Target, Kohls, Rite Aid and CVS Pharmacy, which Ramirez said boosts food options, access to medication and even doctor's appointments. But with the line ending at John Tyler Community College, she also sees it as a vehicle for education.
Aus' daughter is looking to go there next year.
Carrie Rose Pace, the director of communications at GRTC, rode the 11:50 a.m. route to greet passengers and pass out homemade cookies from That Much Sweeter bakery with "GRTC ROUTE 111" written on top.
Passengers Pace came across said they'd be using the route primarily to and from work, retail purposes and doctor's appointments.
A frequent passenger who rides the Richmond bus to Willow Lawn and then Huguenot said it's a much-needed route but needs more stops in the future, adding some aren't placed where residents go.
"The bus stops are not necessarily permanent where they are. What we're planning to do, and this is true of any new bus route, is to place them where we think makes sense from a use and safety standpoint," Pace said, adding that they're focused on what communities need. "Then see where customers are actually getting off and on."
The one-way fare is $1.50; $1.75 for a ride with one transfer. Chesterfield is matching a $2 million Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit grant with $500,000, which will support the service for a two-year trial period.
Alejandra Carrollo, another rider who boarded Route 111 to cheers on Monday, said she used to leave work hours in advance. She'd take the 3B route from Richmond and walk 30 minutes toward Mi Pueblito restaurant, two miles away, for her 1 p.m. shift.
Now there's a stop in front, adorned with GRTC balloons.
