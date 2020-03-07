A U.S. Marine in Virginia tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday, according to the Pentagon, the first diagnosed case in the state.
The Marine was assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County and “recently returned from overseas where he was on official business,” Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.
The American service member, whom the tweet did not name, is being treated for the virus, officially called COVID-19, at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, a military treatment facility run by the Department of Defense. It's not confirmed whether he had contact with others after returning to Virginia.
"Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols," the Virginia Department of Health said in a press release Saturday. "Public health officials caution that evidence has not been seen of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia and said the risk is low."
Health officials stressed the importance of taking precautions, such as avoiding contact with people who are sick, washing hands frequently and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
Hoffman said Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in addition to the White House, have been briefed, and VDH officials said they briefed Gov. Ralph Northam.
"We are working closely with federal, military and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir," Northam said in a tweet Saturday evening. "The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions."
U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in a joint statement that they're carefully monitoring the case at Fort Belvoir and are "committed to doing everything we can to ensure the Commonwealth is getting the federal support it needs to respond."
Another COVID-19 patient attended the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Maryland, which was also attended by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to the Washington Post. There's no indication that Trump or Pence were in proximity to the attendee, said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham in a statement.
President Donald Trump has stated he's not concerned at the increased proximity of confirmed cases to the White House, saying "we've done a great job," according to the Associated Press. Washington D.C. reported its first positive COVID-19 infection, a D.C. man in his 50s, Saturday evening.
People across the region had begun creating safeguards or canceling gatherings to avoid spreading the disease even before the state's first case was confirmed on Saturday.
The Church of the Epiphany in Chesterfield County has suspended the tradition of sipping wine from a community chalice during communion and the holy water basin in which churchgoers dip their fingers before mass has been drained.
On Wednesday, University of Richmond officials said they're canceling any school-sponsored spring break trips. Virginia Commonwealth University canceled all study abroad trips to countries that pose risk according to CDC guidelines. Richmond International Airport expects they'll still continue to see hundreds of thousands of students go through in the upcoming weeks. The airport has stepped up its cleaning regimen and added more hand sanitizer.
A Target employee in Richmond told the Washington Post last week that the store he worked at was "dead out of hand sanitizer."
Last month, the Organization of Chinese Americans in Central Virginia canceled the 2020 Richmond Chinese New Year Festival at U of R's Modlin Center over concerns of exposure.
As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested 1,583 people for the coronavirus since January. More than 300 cases have been confirmed within the U.S., including in New York, Washington state and California, and 19 people have died nationally.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Americans will not be able to get tested for the virus unless ordered to do so by a public health official or doctor, according to an article posted by The Hill Saturday.
Public health labs were cleared to perform their own coronavirus testing. Tests processed at the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond could see test time cut from days to hours.
The virus remains less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which cause up to 650,000 deaths a year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
