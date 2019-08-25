State troopers have safely located a 70-year-old Prince George County man who police said had been missing.
A senior alert had been issued for Yahya Waheed, 70, who went missing from his home on Gold Acres Farm Road at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
In announcing earlier Sunday that Waheed was missing, police said that he "suffers from a cognitive impairment" and might need medical attention.
