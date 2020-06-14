UPDATE: 12:00 a.m.
Protesters remained in a standoff with Richmond police officers past midnight Monday after police sprayed the crowd with chemical agents and took a woman into custody.
The woman was among hundreds of people who had massed at the department's headquarters building on West Grace Street earlier to protest police brutality, locally and across the country. Virginia State Police officers showed up to reenforce city police around midnight.
Spurred by the killing last month of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, unrest across the nation continued into the weekend. Atlanta police on Friday fatally shot a black man who'd fallen asleep in a Wendy's parking lot.
Protesters in Richmond on Sunday aimed their 17th day of action at police, a night after an officer driving a department SUV struck protesters blocking his path.
The incident reignited tensions that drew the crowd to the department's reinforced headquarters building downtown. Video footage from the scene showed officers shooting what appeared to be pepper spray into the crowd, which included student journalists and a Richmond Times-Dispatch intern, around 10 p.m.
Afterward, part of the group headed back toward Monroe Park, where the evening's demonstration had begun. But a core group of about 100 people stayed past midnight, and were chanting "Hands up, don't shoot," as backup officers carrying shields and wearing helmets showed up to support Richmond police.
The department did not immediately respond to questions about the woman who was detained. It was not clear what, if any, charges she faced.
Hundreds of protesters overtook Monroe Park in the heart of Virginia Commonwealth University on Sunday night, targeting the Richmond Police Department’s response to recent demonstrations against police brutality.
A local organizer who addressed the crowd demanded the firing of police officers involved in a Saturday night incident at the Robert E. Lee statue where a Richmond police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters after they temporarily stopped the vehicle from proceeding onto the traffic circle surrounding the statue.
“It’s not enough to fire them. We need to know their names. We need to know who they are,” said the organizer, who did not want to be identified. “And we need them investigated.”
A man who said he was struck by the SUV told the crowd he was lucky to be able to address the protesters at the Monroe Park demonstration. He said that on Saturday, he initially thought the police cruiser was one of “those KKK trucks that they’re trying to hit people on the road.”
“I ran up, and I didn’t know it was a police vehicle until I put my hand on the car, and the man behind the wheel started revving the engine, and then lurched forward,” the man said.
Mayor Levar Stoney on Sunday tweeted that he has asked the city’s commonwealth’s attorney to investigate Saturday night’s incident at North Allen and Monument avenues, adding that he has asked prosecutors to expedite their review of the incident as well as several other cases from the past two weeks.
No one appeared to be seriously injured in Saturday night’s incident, which was witnessed by two Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters.
Police said in a statement early Sunday that they were investigating the incident, including a possible assault of an officer in the SUV and that they were investigating social media reports “that a person in the crowd may have been struck by the vehicle.”
But protesters who gathered in the park said they feel like demonstrators have been targeted by the police.
“I think it’s pretty evident what happened, and that’s just not acceptable,” said Sam Mertz, a Richmond resident who came to Sunday night’s protest.
Jon Miranda, another protester who attended the Monroe Park demonstration, called the police SUV incident “enraging,” adding that he thinks the police are retaliating against protesters.
“I feel like they didn’t realize how often we would show up,” said Miranda, a Richmond resident.
Saturday night’s incident happened nearly two weeks after Richmond police on June 1 fired tear gas at protesters with their hands up at a peaceful rally at the Lee Circle, which organizers have renamed for Marcus-David Peters, a black man killed in a confrontation with city police during a mental health crisis in 2018.
The department that day tweeted an apology from Police Chief William Smith for the use of “unwarranted” tear gas in that case. The department said the officers had been pulled from the field and would be disciplined. The police department has declined to name the officers or provide specifics about the investigation.
Miranda said the tear gas incident prompted him to start coming out daily to protest.
“I just found at that point it was inexcusable for me not to raise my voice as loud as I could,” he said.
