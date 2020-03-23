The Richmond City Council canceled its Monday night meeting.
The City Clerk’s Office announced the cancellation Monday afternoon, shortly after Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration said a city employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The council was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.
In a statement explaining the cancellation, the council cited the employee’s case, as well as public health guidelines banning gatherings of more than 10 people. Gov. Ralph Northam reiterated the rule Monday afternoon.
Localities around the state have wrestled with how to adhere to the guidance without running aground of open meetings law. Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion late last week outlining localities’ ability to meet remotely during the pandemic. But that guidance reaffirmed a local governing body must still assemble a physical quorum to handle business unrelated to the emergency.
Before Monday’s scheduled meeting, the council and its staff planned a series of precautions to comply with the 10-person limit on gatherings so the body could take up a pair of ordinances.
One would extend the deadline for seniors and people with disabilities to apply for the city’s real estate tax relief program. The other would move $2.1 million to the city’s affordable housing trust fund, money Stoney has said would bolster services for the region’s homeless population.
The mayor also planned to introduce an ordinance establishing an amnesty period for penalties and interest on most local taxes at the now-canceled meeting. The program is intended to ease the financial strain being faced by small businesses because of the crisis, he said last week.
It’s unclear when the council will take up the business; the meeting was not rescheduled as of Monday night.
