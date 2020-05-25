The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that due to its disease reporting system being down Saturday, COVID-19 data from the weekend was added to today’s report, resulting in numbers reflecting an increase of 14,621 tests and a 1,483 jump in cases. This brings the total number of cases to 37,727.
Of those, 35,890 are confirmed and 1,837 are probable. Total deaths reached 1,208, an increase of 37 deaths from Sunday.
From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, 256,913 COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 289,579 tests have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity.
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,376 people are currently hospitalized and 5,145 total have been hospitalized and discharged. More than 4,500 beds are available and ventilator use remains at 21%. There are 324 total outbreaks, with long-term care facilities making up nearly 60% of them. They also account for 57.8% of total deaths.
The age group of 30 to 59 accounts for 53.5% of cases, while ages 50 to 80-plus make up 72.4% of hospitalizations in Virginia. More than half of all deaths are in the 80-plus group.
VDH also reported two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and zero deaths.
Hispanic Virginians represent 47.8% of the state’s cases, according to existing ethnicity data. Black Virginians make up 21.3% of cases by race.
The ethnicity and race are not reported for many of the state’s cases. Percentages from the VDH are calculated by removing the unreported cases from total case count.
Local COVID-19 numbers
Richmond has 1,040 cases, 134 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. About 60% are in the 20-49 age group.
Hispanics represent almost 50% of cases in Richmond but 30.6% of hospitalizations and 10.5% of deaths. Black Richmond residents represent 43.2% of cases but almost 60% of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths.
Henrico County has 1,492 cases, 177 hospitalizations and 118 deaths, 58 of which were in the 80-plus group. Black residents accounted for 43.9% of cases, 52.8% of hospitalizations and 43.1% of deaths. Hispanic residents in Henrico represent 14.7% of cases, 9.5% of hospitalizations and 3.1% of deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District had 1,312 cases, 76 hospitalizations and 38 deaths. Age groups 30-59 make up almost 54% of cases. Hispanic residents are about 40% of cases, 13.3% of hospitalizations and zero deaths. Black residents make up 31.5% of cases, 47.9% of hospitalizations and 24.1% of deaths.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.