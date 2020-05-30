The Virginia Department of Health reported an increase of 1,078 COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,611. The VDH numbers operate on a 19-hour delay.
Of those, 41,529 are confirmed and 2,082 are probable, meaning those individuals haven't had a positive tests but are symptomatic with known virus exposure.
The state's 7-day positive test rate continues to steadily decline and currently sits at 13%, which means as more testing becomes available, a smaller portion of people are testing positive. Last Saturday, the positivity rate was 14.3%.
Virginia officials report 303,420 coronavirus tests administered since the start of the outbreak, a 72,737-test increase from a week ago. Tests surpassed Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of 10,000 on multiple days last week.
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,471 people were currently hospitalized, 87 patients more than a week before. More than 5,700 patients have been hospitalized and discharged - the state doesn't report COVID-19 recoveries - and 4,330 beds are available.
Total deaths in Virginia reached 1,370, of which 778 are in long term care facilities. The death count rose by 12 in the last 24 hours.
There are 357 total outbreaks across the state. Of the 357, 210 are in long term care facilities - the hardest hit throughout the pandemic.
Richmond has a total of 1,249 cases, 149 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Hispanic Richmond residents make up 50.1% of cases and three deaths. Black Richmond residents make up 41.4% and 17 deaths.
Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan, has 1,584 cases, 88 hospitalizations and 52 deaths. In this district, Hispanics make up 44.7% of cases and black residents make up 30%.
Henrico County has 1,752 cases, 201 hospitalizations and 133 deaths, the most in the Richmond area. Black Henrico residents make up 42.2% of cases while Hispanics make up 18.3%
Hanover County has 322 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.