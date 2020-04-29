Sixty-two inmates with a year or less left to serve have been released early under a plan to ease the COVID-19 risk to Virginia's nearly 30,000 state prison inmates.
As of Wednesday, 100 had been approved for the program by the Virginia Department of Corrections, said spokeswoman Lisa Kinney. The releases are being arranged under a budget amendment proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam and passed by the General Assembly a week ago.
It was thought that as many as 2,000 prisoners could be eligible. Kinney wrote in an email Wednesday that the exact number of offenders eligible for early release consideration will change "and, of course, it is a moving target as one of the requirements is that the offender has less than one year left to serve."
According to the department's website, persons convicted of capital murder or sexually violent crimes are not eligible. The criteria used to consider eligibility includes the inmate's projected release date, medical condition and criminal history.
Consideration for early release will be based on the seriousness of the current offense, in descending order as follows: non-violent crimes, felony weapons crimes, involuntary manslaughter, voluntary manslaughter, robbery, felony assault, abduction, murder and sex crimes.
Eligible inmates must also be considered to have a relatively low prospect for committing new crimes. The department said a diagnosis of COVID-19 is not a release factor.
Those being released early must have a documented and approved home plan and no active court detainers.
Inmates being released are now leaving prison with three months’ worth of medication rather than the usual one month to make sure they have adequate time to establish care in the community and comply with socially distancing requirements.
