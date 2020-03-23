The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered nonessential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
• Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
• Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;
• Beauty salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain 6 feet apart;
• Racetracks and historical horse racing facilities;
• Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
Dining and on-site alcohol establishments
All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:
• restaurants;
• dining establishments;
• food courts;
• farmers markets;
• breweries;
• microbreweries;
• distilleries;
• wineries; and
• tasting rooms.
Retail businesses considered essential
The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours:
• Grocery stores, pharmacies and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, as well as department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
• medical, laboratory and vision supply retailers;
• electronic retailers that sell or service cellphones, computers, tablets and other communications technology;
• automotive parts, accessories and tire retailers, as well as automotive repair facilities;
• home improvement, hardware, building material and building supply retailers;
• lawn and garden equipment retailers;
• beer, wine and liquor stores;
• retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
• retail located within health care facilities;
• banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
• pet stores and feed stores;
• printing and office supply stores; and
• laundromats and dry cleaners.
For more information, go to www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Admittedly, I am not a fan of Gov. Northam for myriad reasons..............but I think his approach to this crisis has been fairly reasonable. He seems to understand the need to mitigate the spread of the virus, while trying to keep the basic supply chain open.
He deserves credit for trying to be reasonable here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.