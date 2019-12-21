CHARLOTTESVILLE — For decades, the University of Virginia’s Beta Bridge has served as a public canvas for student groups in the heart of the Charlottesville campus, just down the street from the famed Rotunda.
This month, a secret society painted a message on the bridge intended to call attention to the disproportionately high rates of violence against transgender women of color.
“PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN,” read the mural. Images of it were shared and celebrated by LGBTQ student groups on social media.
Then, last weekend, students walking along the bridge noticed someone had spray-painted over the message with the words “GUNS” and “2A,” an apparent reference to the Second Amendment’s protection of the right to bear arms and a movement to declare “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in Virginia. The word “WOMEN” was crossed out.
A group rushed to fix the mural, but by Sunday night the painting was defaced with graffiti again.
The bridge has now become the latest symbol of the politically divisive environment at UVA, in a college town now synonymous with a deadly rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in 2017. It has also prompted a debate among students about a long-running tradition of public expression that in recent years has also become a platform for hate.
What alarmed LGBTQ student leaders on campus was not the pro-gun message itself, nor the fact that the original mural was painted over. The bridge’s paintings are always covered by new murals , students said.
It was the fact that someone felt the need to tag the mural — twice — with graffiti that was “inherently violent,” said Hunter Wagenaar, a third-year student and head of a group focused on LGBTQ-inclusive sexual education.
“Why does that have to stand in opposition to this other message?” Wagenaar said.
Hannah Hiscott, a third-year student, said she was about to go to bed Sunday night when she received a text that the bridge had again been spray-painted over with a pro-gun message.
“The second time it happened, it just became so much more clearer that it was a more deliberate attack on black folks at UVA, trans folks at UVA,” she said.
It was about midnight, and she had two end-of- semester exams the next day. But she immediately grabbed some spray paint and sprinted to the bridge, still wearing her pajamas, to repaint the original message. A dozen other people also had shown up to help.
“It was very unsettling to me. It’s very much an attack on my community and a lot of my peers,” Hiscott said. “I had no other option but to fix it.”
The incident was first reported by the Cavalier Daily.
Blake Hesson, a fourth-year student and president of UVA’s Queer Student Union, said the controversy has again put the university’s LGBTQ community, particularly trans students, on edge. Hesson, who uses they/them pronouns, said it is the latest of several incidents that have alarmed a queer student body still shaken by the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
In Hesson’s first year at UVA., homophobic language appeared in student dormitories, Hesson said. In recent weeks, a queer couple were allegedly removed from a restaurant in downtown Charlottesville.
And last week, the Charlottesville trans community marked the birthday of Sage Smith, a local black transgender teenager who disappeared in 2012. Last month marked seven years since Smith was last seen alive. The case, which police have declared a homicide investigation, remains unsolved.
The city-owned Beta Bridge has long served as a public forum for everything from fraternity fundraisers to student group announcements to memorials for deceased students. Its murals are usually painted over and replaced in a matter of days or even hours.
In a statement, UVA spokesman Brian Coy said the site has on occasion caused “controversy or disagreement about the messages expressed or the intentions of individuals who choose to paint the bridge.”
“We hope that community members will continue to honor this long-standing tradition of public expression in a way that respects every member of this community and the viewpoints they bring to Grounds,” Coy said.
“We recognize that people, particularly black trans women, feel demeaned or threatened by this message and the way it appeared on Beta Bridge,” Coy said. “We also appreciate that black trans women are among one of the most vulnerable populations in our country.”
