Abortion opponents are gathering at the state Capitol at this hour for the second annual Virginia March for Life.
Last year's rally drew more than 6,000 to the state Capitol.
The rally at the Capitol is slated for 11:45, with a march to follow at 12:45.
This year's rally comes as the legislature, now under Democratic control, has voted to peel back a number of abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period and the ultrasound requirement.
Richmond police say a number of streets will be closed for parts of the afternoon to accommodate the rally and march.
The following roads will be closed periodically from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 13:
• East Broad Street between North 8th and 14th Streets
• North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets
• East Main Street between North 14th and North 9th Streets
• North 9th Street between East Main and Grace Streets
• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets
• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets
There will also be no parking in the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• East Main Street between North 9th and 14th Streets
• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets
• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets
• South 2nd Street between East Byrd Street and Browns Island Way/ 2nd Street Connector
• South 3rd Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets
• South 4th Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets
• South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets
