The ACLU of Virginia is urging Gov. Ralph Northam to issue "executive guidance" for local governments, law enforcement agencies, jails and prisons to assure a coordinated statewide response to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"A decisive, swift, coordinated, and uniform statewide response by all stakeholders in the criminal legal system is needed to save lives and protect incarcerated people, staff, and the public at large from the threats posed by COVID-19," says the letter from Claire G. Gastañaga, the organization's executive director.
Brian Moran, secretary of public safety and homeland security, wrote in an email that he needs to review the ACLU material before directly responding to it.
However, he wrote that, "We've been very aggressive on these issues from the beginning." He said the administration has been "acting independently of ACLU advice and will continue to do what is best for public safety of ALL involved as we respond to this unprecedented crisis."
The ACLU letter to Northam says: "We applaud your initial effort to encourage local criminal justice officials, including Commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, and other jail officials, to enact proactive measures to combat the spread of the virus in our jails, prisons, and detention facilities."
However, adds the organization: "While some officials are moving quickly to release people who are in custody unnecessarily, many others are faltering or putting up barriers."
As a result, contends the ACLU, "the risk of a public health catastrophe for people and staff in custodial facilities throughout the Commonwealth remains unmitigated."
If used by the governor, an eight-page draft "executive guidance" document forwarded to Northam's office Saturday would address many of the risks, said the organization.
The ACLU said an impediment to an effective response to COVID-19 is the state's decentralized criminal justice system with dozens of agencies and thousands of decision-makers. When responses are implemented in an inconsistent or case-by-case fashion it causes "delay, confusion, misallocation of resources, and – most importantly – preventable deaths."
"It also allows Virginians in different localities to experience the criminal legal system differently just because of where they live," wrote Gastañaga.
Infections and deaths will likely disproportionately impact people of color, who are disproportionately represented in jails and prisons, said the ACLU.
Among the steps the ACLU said Northam can immediately take include:
- Reducing the local jail populations by giving clear direction to police, prosecutors and judges overseeing criminal matters, to take steps to reduce the number of people being sent to jail. This includes issuing summonses for almost all misdemeanors, reducing custodial arrests for other crimes, suspending the use of cash bail, eliminating detention for civil violations of law, limiting pretrial detention except where a person’s release presents an imminent specific threat of harm and setting conditions of release that allow people the freedom to seek medical help or care for themselves or a loved one who has COVID-19.
- Use clemency powers to release vulnerable, at-risk people - such as elderly inmates or those suffering from other serious illnesses - already in state custody whose sentences would end in the next two years.
- Use clemency to reduce the overall prison population and begin a process of immediate release for anyone whose sentence would end in the next year.
- The Virginia Department of Corrections should immediately identify all prison inmates who have 365 days or less left to serve and grant them an immediate commutation of the remainder of their sentence.
- The department should also immediately identify all inmates with two years or less of incarceration left to serve as who also are 60 years old or older or have chronic respiratory disease, cancer; heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, or who have a compromised immune system. They should be granted an expedited review and presumptive commutation of the rest of their sentence unless a particular person poses an immediate and direct threat to public safety.
Moran said that the department of corrections is "taking extraordinary measures" to protect inmates and staff.
"The overall criminal justice system has received recommendations from the Governor to reduce the incarcerated population. I’m in daily contact with sheriffs and prosecutors. The guidance is being followed. I did send a letter to the Chief Justice [Donald Lemons] about magistrates exercising more discretion on promise to appear bonds," added Moran.
Moran said he called Lemons on Friday. "He is totally on board with our direction. It’s not a matter of recalcitrance but rather education. The legislature has recently passed many presumptions against bail. As you all know he extended his [Judicial Emergency] Order another 3 weeks.
"We are all working 24/7. This is an issue that is of utmost importance to us," wrote Moran.
