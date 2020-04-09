The ACLU has launched a television ad campaign urging federal, state and local officials to release elderly and medically vulnerable people from prisons and jails, with Richmond being one of four "key political markets" to see more ads on Sunday.
"The ads mark an escalation of the ACLU’s political advocacy and litigation efforts to save the most vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic," said a release from the organization Monday.
In Virginia the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam has taken some steps to get prisoners out, but critics, including the ACLU of Virginia, contend far more can and must be done to avoid a serious COVID-19 problem behind bars.
As of Wednesday, 21 prisoners - five now hospitalized - and 21 staff at Virginia Correctional Facilities have tested positive for the virus.
The ACLU said that since the pandemic’s start, its and its state affiliates have filed more than 15 legal actions related to detention centers, prisons and jails, and have led advocacy efforts nationwide.
Since these efforts started, more than 10,000 inmates have been freed from prisons and jails. Much more government action is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the ACLU.
A press release says: "The six-figure ad buy, launching today and running through next Wednesday, involves two ads. One features a woman pleading for the release of her sister Elaine, a woman with diabetes in prison . The other ad is a joint effort with the Union Theological Seminary and appeals to religious and moral principles, in the effort to save the lives of medically vulnerable and elderly people whose sentences are putting them at risk . The ads will air on MSNBC, CNN and FOX News for a week, and all of the key Sunday shows this weekend, in the key political markets of Washington D.C., Hartford, Conn., Oklahoma City, and Richmond, Va."
Udi Ofer, ACLU deputy political director, said in a prepared statement Thursday that, "During this extraordinary pandemic threat, elected officials must act swiftly to save the lives of the most vulnerable and ensure that a jail and prison sentence does not become a death sentence."
