Kristin Goodlett of central Chesterfield got some visitors at her door Tuesday she did not expect.
Waiting outside were actor Alec Baldwin and Democratic state Senate candidate Amanda Pohl, plus a bunch of reporters standing in the yard.
“Are you Christine?” asked Baldwin, who plays President Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
“I’m Kristin.”
“These people are following us,” he quipped about the reporters on the lawn. “We don’t know what they want. We Just came down to have a nice, cozy little chat.”
“Amanda is running for the state Senate here, and your neighbor is the incumbent, Amanda Chase.”
The political organization People for the American Way brought Baldwin to Chesterfield and two other spots in Virginia to help rally volunteers for Democratic candidates in the Nov. 5 election. He is on the organization’s board.
Baldwin, 61, said he asked president Michael Keegan where he could do a day trip to help candidates and make it home to New York to his pregnant wife and four children. Pohl, the Democrat challenging Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, made the list.
Baldwin spoke to a living room full of volunteers, bringing more attention to a race that wasn’t supposed to be competitive on paper but has gained increasing levels of attention because of dramas Chase created this year.
Baldwin said that not only would flipping the Virginia House and Senate help the state, it’s of national importance because Virginia could become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and add it to the U.S. Constitution. He said that as someone who has always wanted to run for office, he had a soft spot in his heart for people like Pohl who make the decision to do it for positive change.
“We have a roll of quarters that we’re going to give to Amanda Chase when she loses this race,” he told reporters. “When she loses this race she’ll have all the time she needs to drive around Richmond and find a parking space for her car.”
Baldwin was referring to a Capitol Police report in March that said Chase cursed at a police officer who refused to let her park in a secure area outside the Capitol and said “Don’t you know who I am?”
Chase unloaded on Baldwin in a Facebook post this week and said Pohl was being hypocritical by appearing with him.
“In 2011 he was thrown off an airliner for antics. 2013 he used gay slurs. 2014 arrested for disorderly conduct. Cursed out his daughter in rage during a recorded phone call. And 2019 found guilty of assault for a fist fight in a parking lot,” Chase wrote.
“Wow! The hypocrisy.”
Baldwin in January pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to take an anger management course to resolve charges that he assaulted a man during an argument over a parking spot, The New York Times reported.
Baldwin brushed that off Tuesday, telling the Pohl volunteers that he heard Chase attacked him over the parking incident “and then I heard what happened to her.” They laughed.
“We’ve got a lot of energy here,” said Pamela Hill, who got to host Baldwin in her home.
Baldwin knocked on two doors in the neighborhood. One was so close to Chase’s home that one of her sons came down the street after Baldwin had left to check out what was happening.
Chatting with Pohl and a group of reporters as he walked between the first house and the second, Baldwin said he believes Republicans are finally reaching a breaking point with tolerance for Trump and said Virginians shouldn’t be afraid of voting out an incumbent who doesn’t back the Equal Rights Amendment.
“I want to say to the people of Virginia, don’t be afraid of the change. … it’s going to include better health care for everybody. It’s going to include smarter gun control laws. Everybody that should have a gun is going to get a gun. Everybody that shouldn’t have a gun is not going to get a gun.”
Pohl told the volunteers: “We got here with a lot of hard work. We got here by outworking her, outraising her and out-organizing her and we are not going to stop today.”
Baldwin also had scheduled stops to campaign for Democratic House of Delegates candidate Josh Cole and Senate candidate Qasim Rashid in the Fredericksburg area and House of Delegates candidate Dan Helmer in Fairfax County. Cole faces Republican Paul Milde. Rashid is challenging Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford and Helmer is taking on Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax.
Baldwin said he’ll be on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Send in the clowns!
It’s time for pistol packin’ mamma Chase to go and clear the way for Amanda Pohl who will act in the best interests of the people of chesterfield country. Not just sounding off and hiding behind a gun.
I detest Alec Baldwin's political views...............but I have NEVER seen anyone do a better rendition of President Trump. If he did that at any campaign event, you know it would boost donations ten-fold!
