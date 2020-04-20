Attorneys with the Legal Aid Justice Center on Monday demanded that the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice immediately act to protect the health of the 200 youth incarcerated at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County.
The LAJC asked the department to immediately ensure that the youth at Bon Air have adequate medical care, meaningful and safe access to counsel, access to counseling and education services, access to communication with their families and to stop what the advocacy group said was the use of solitary confinement as a form of quarantine.
After earlier refusing to release the number of youths housed at Bon Air who tested positive for COVID-19 citing privacy concerns, late on Friday the department announced that 25 residents there, one-eighth of the population, had the virus.
The department said 21 had no outward symptoms and four had symptoms no more severe than a cold or flu. Residents who tested positive were placed in medical isolation. As of Friday, 13 had been released from medical isolation.
The department did not immediately respond with comment to Monday's letter from the LAJC.
However, on Friday the department said that residents who tested positive are taken to the central infirmary or an alternate medical unit on campus, apart from other residents and staff. These units are equipped with portable industrial HEPA filter air abatement units to reduce the risk of further spread.
No resident had required emergency or hospital care but it would be provided if needed, said the department. The department also said that the families of every youth who has tested positive have been notified, according to the statement Friday.
In the letter Monday to Valerie Boykin, the department director, Rachael Deane, legal director of LAJC’s JustChildren Program, wrote: "This disease spreads like wildfire in prisons and jails, and the situation at Bon Air is a dire public health crisis."
"On behalf of the young people incarcerated in this dangerous setting, we call on the Department to ensure immediate access to medical care and personal protective equipment and to release any youth who do not pose an immediate and identifiable safety threat," she added.
Deane wrote that youth being held at Bon Air report that they have not been provided with adequate personal protective equipment, that they lack widespread testing and that they have received poor communication about positive diagnoses.
The LAJC also complained that the department is using excessive room confinement without providing meaningful exercise or consistently meeting basic hygiene and communication needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Solitary confinement poses additional trauma and harm to incarcerated youth and does not effectively stop the spread of COVID-19, which is nearly impossible to mitigate in congregate settings. Young people inside Bon Air have also reported that they are not being provided consistent access to legal counsel, communications with family members, mental health counseling, recreation, or basic hygiene," contends the LAJC.
