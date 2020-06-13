Just weeks after the killing of George Floyd touched off national protests, an incident played out on a Fairfax County street with disturbing parallels, right down to the words the black victim uttered at the hands of a white police officer: "I can't breathe!"
A Fairfax County police officer is seen on body-camera footage June 5 firing a Taser at a disoriented man without apparent provocation, before pinning him to the ground with a knee to his neck, as a Minneapolis officer did in the encounter with Floyd.
La Monta Gladney, 36, survived and officer Tyler Timberlake was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery less than 36 hours after the incident on a Mount Vernon street. The encounter has prompted activists and elected officials alike to renew long-simmering concerns about the policing of black and brown people in the D.C. area's largest jurisdiction.
The Fairfax County police do not have the long and troubled history with minority communities that the Minneapolis department has, but some have pointed to statistics showing wide racial disparities in use of force and arrests as potential signs of deeper problems.
In 2018, African Americans made up roughly 10%of the county's population but constituted 44% of the cases in which officers deployed force, according to department statistics. In contrast, whites made up 61% of the county's population but were only involved in 33% of such cases.
The number of use-of-force cases against African Americans has jumped 25% since 2016, according to the figures. Department officials are readying 2019 numbers, which should be released next week.
The group ACLU People Power Fairfax also analyzed 2018 arrests this month, concluding the percentages of Latinos and blacks charged are roughly two and three times their share of the population in the county, respectively.
Policing experts caution such figures are not necessarily proof of bias - other factors could be at work that influence the numbers - but the president of the county's NAACP chapter said he thinks they point to racial profiling and other issues.
Sean Perryman praised Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. and Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano for swiftly bringing charges against Timberlake, but was incredulous the officer felt empowered to use such aggressive force in the current moment.
"In light of what's going on across the nation and in Fairfax in terms of protest and increasing dialogue about police brutality, it makes me wonder what was going on on a daily basis before that this officer felt he could act like this in this climate," Perryman said.
Timberlake's arrest also comes after an effort to overhaul the force following the fatal shooting of an unarmed Springfield man by an officer in 2013. The department implemented nearly 200 recommendations by a panel of experts that included efforts to restrain the use of force, increase transparency, divert the mentally ill from jail, establish civilian oversight and outfit officers with body-worn cameras.
Perryman and other advocates said the most recent incident left them questioning whether enough has changed. ACLU People Power Fairfax lead advocate Diane Burkley Alejandro saidshe thinks the department's leadership is good but feels reform efforts are in the past.
" 'We are really good. We've made a lot of positive changes,' " Alejandro said of the attitude. "The implication being that this is just aberration. I see denial of a problem existing."
Roessler, the chief, said in a statement the department is committed to reform and acknowledged the racial disparities in use of force, saying it was something the department was examining. Roessler called Timberlake's actions "horrible" at a previous news conference.
"Our strategy for making Fairfax a safer and stronger county has been predicated on strong relationships with the communities we serve and creating a more transparent and accountable police department," Roessler said.
The most recent incident occurred on a Friday, when officers were called to Fordson Road for a report of a man saying he needed oxygen, Roessler said at a recent news conference. Gladney was having an "episode," Roessler said.
Body-camera video shows Gladney pacing in circles in the middle of the residential street and mumbling erratically, as the first officer who arrived on scene and a paramedic attempt to coax him into an ambulance.
Eventually, Timberlake shows up and orders Gladney to get on the ground, before deploying his Taser seconds later. Gladney flops on his back and Timberlake orders him to roll over, before putting a knee on his back and knee on his neck. Timberlake hits Gladney in the head with the Taser and deploys it again at least one more time.
Eventually, officers handcuff Gladney as he yells: "I can't breathe!"
"It was a traumatizing experience," Gladney said in an interview, saying he thought of George Floyd as it went down.
Gladney said he suffered injuries to his neck, back, face and arm during the encounter and was treated at the hospital. Gladney declined to discuss the events that led up to the video or why he appeared disoriented.
On Thursday, Descano dropped resisting arrest and drunk-in-public charges against Gladney, citing a lack of evidence.
During a hearing in Fairfax County General District Court last week, an attorney for Timberlake said the officer had mistaken Gladney for someone else who had a criminal record. Timberlake can be heard on the body-camera video calling Gladney, "Anthony." Attorneys for Timberlake declined to give an interview about the case.
Robert Bryan, an attorney for Gladney, rejected the defense's argument as irrelevant.
"Whether it was my client, or whomever officer Timberlake thought he was engaging, no one deserves to be treated in such a cruel manner," Bryan said.
