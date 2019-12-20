Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion Friday saying that the Second Amendment "sanctuary" resolutions passed by local governments across Virginia have no legal effect.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” Herring, a Democrat, said in a statement.
“What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Gun rights supporters, alarmed by the Democratic takeover of the Virginia General Assembly on Nov. 5, have lobbied local governments to pass resolutions declaring the locality a "sanctuary" from any new gun laws that become law next year. Democratic legislators are warning local sheriffs that any attempts to not enforce state laws could be met with a loss of state money.
In the Richmond area, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution vowing to oppose gun control legislation, but dropped the "sanctuary" verbiage. The Chesterfield County board declined to consider a resolution, but Henrico's board passed a resolution expressing support for the Constitution without explicitly mentioning guns.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights group, says 111 Virginia localities - 85 counties, nine cities and 17 towns - have adopted "Second Amendment Sanctuary" resolutions since Nov. 6.
Herring's opinion came at the request of Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk.
This is a developing story. Return to Richmond.com for updates.
