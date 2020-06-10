After a Richmond judge pressed pause on Virginia's plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, Attorney General Mark Herring asserted that Gov. Ralph Northam has the power to take it down.

"The governor has both the authority and the moral obligation to remove this badge of white supremacy from its place of exaltation," Herring said in a filing in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a 10-day injunction Monday, temporarily blocking the state's plans to relocate the statue from Monument Avenue. The injunction came in response to a lawsuit from William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that gave Virginia control of the statue.

Gregory says that under the terms of the 1890 agreement and a legislature-approved resolution, the state is supposed to consider the Lee statue and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” Taking it down would violate the deed, he argues.

Herring, calling the Lee monument a "divisive relic," said "the statue is a daily reminder of one of the darkest periods in our commonwealth’s and nation’s history."

"The statue does not seek to explain or seek reconciliation for that time: it seeks to glorify it. It is a piece of state property freighted with exclusionary meaning to broad swaths of Virginians," the Wednesday filing reads.

Northam announced the state's plans to remove the statue last week after protests in Richmond criticizing police brutality and racial injustice.

Protesters have put graffiti on the Lee statue and other Confederate monuments along the street. The tallest and most well-known statue, Lee, has been the site of dozens of protests and social gatherings among marchers over the past week.

A second lawsuit challenges the state's power to take the statue down because of the Lee monument's listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A federal judge has yet to rule on that suit.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

