Alec Baldwin, the actor known for roles in TV's "30 Rock" and movies such as "The Hunt for Red October" and "The Departed," will be in Virginia on Oct. 22 to canvass for Democratic Virginia candidates.
Baldwin is on the board of People For the American Way and will "visit three campaign locations and will take part in activities including door-knocking for candidates and greeting volunteers," according to a news release.
He will be supporting candidates endorsed by People For the American Way's Next Up Victory Fund, a fund from the progressive advocacy group set up to support progressive candidates in local and state elections.
"His visit comes as Virginia prepares for pivotal state legislative elections that could flip the General Assembly to Democratic control, solidifying a major political shift in this once deep-red state. The state races are also seen as a warm-up for the 2020 elections and a gauge of voters' views of the Trump administration," according to a news release from People For the American Way.
Baldwin will be in Chesterfield County to support Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11; Fredericksburg for Joshua Cole, candidate for Virginia House District 28, and Qasim Rashid, candidate for Virginia Senate District 28; and Fairfax County for Dan Helmer, candidate for Virginia House District 40.
The Next Up Victory Fund has endorsed 40 candidates in Virginia ahead of this year's legislative races.
Bring this maggot on, even many Democrats recognize this guy as a REALLY bad person, and that is just who we want to campaign for Democrats.
Democrats have to be crazy to have this idiot to campaign for them. He's a drunk who cussed out his daughter, had to be removed from a plane due to his arrogance and has been convicted of assaults because he can't control his temper!
Oh Happy Day...... Winning!
Alec aside, news of celebrities in the Richmond area not lured by money, fame, or favor would be more interesting news to me. All visitors are welcome, particularly those who have genuine interest in the Commonwealth.
Here’s hoping he “does” Rump! His impersonation is SO spot-on and hilarious. Just sad for the country the impersonation IS so accurate.
Far funnier would be his impersonation of you and a gun, dancing at the
United States Presidential Inaugural Ball for Hillary that never took place. Hallelujah, and period.
