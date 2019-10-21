Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin will also visit two other Virginia localities in support of candidates.

 Mark J. Terrill

Alec Baldwin, the actor known for roles in TV’s “30 Rock” and movies such as “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Departed,” will be in Virginia on Oct. 22 to canvass for Democratic state candidates.

Baldwin is on the board of People For the American Way and will “visit three campaign locations and will take part in activities including door-knocking for candidates and greeting volunteers,” according to a news release.

He will be supporting candidates endorsed by People For the American Way’s Next Up Victory Fund, set up by the advocacy group to support progressive candidates in local and state elections.

“His visit comes as Virginia prepares for pivotal state legislative elections that could flip the General Assembly to Democratic control, solidifying a major political shift in this once deep-red state. The state races are also seen as a warm-up for the 2020 elections and a gauge of voters’ views of the Trump administration,” according to a release from People For the American Way.

Baldwin will be in Chesterfield County to support Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11; Fredericksburg for Joshua Cole, candidate for Virginia House District 28, and Qasim Rashid, candidate for Virginia Senate District 28; and Fairfax County for Dan Helmer, candidate for Virginia House District 40.

The Next Up Victory Fund has endorsed 40 candidates in Virginia .

