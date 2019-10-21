Alec Baldwin, the actor known for roles in TV’s “30 Rock” and movies such as “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Departed,” will be in Virginia on Oct. 22 to canvass for Democratic state candidates.
Baldwin is on the board of People For the American Way and will “visit three campaign locations and will take part in activities including door-knocking for candidates and greeting volunteers,” according to a news release.
He will be supporting candidates endorsed by People For the American Way’s Next Up Victory Fund, set up by the advocacy group to support progressive candidates in local and state elections.
“His visit comes as Virginia prepares for pivotal state legislative elections that could flip the General Assembly to Democratic control, solidifying a major political shift in this once deep-red state. The state races are also seen as a warm-up for the 2020 elections and a gauge of voters’ views of the Trump administration,” according to a release from People For the American Way.
Baldwin will be in Chesterfield County to support Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11; Fredericksburg for Joshua Cole, candidate for Virginia House District 28, and Qasim Rashid, candidate for Virginia Senate District 28; and Fairfax County for Dan Helmer, candidate for Virginia House District 40.
The Next Up Victory Fund has endorsed 40 candidates in Virginia .
He will likely "earn" a lot more donations if he does a rendition of Donald Trump. I detest Alec Baldwin, but his acting skills are excellent and his impersonation of the President is second to none. He may be despicable, but talent is talent.
Yeah.... contrasted with the real Rump who is despicable and has also demonstrated NO talent for the job of president.
Even Baldwin IMPERSONATING Rump is a better President than Rump!
Showing your lunacy again DD.
Showing your lack of facts again, jerky J-roam.
Drake, you don't do facts, you are just a reactionary fraud, I have NEVER seen you back up your comments with ANY facts, and that puts you right there with side show barkers at the circus.
Haha... Fake News Fred uses the oldest ploy in the conservative playbook. Saying others don’t use facts to deflect from the outright lies he propagates.
You’re not fooling anyone, Fake News Fred.
Bring this maggot on, even many Democrats recognize this guy as a REALLY bad person, and that is just who we want to campaign for Democrats.
Haha... Fake News Fred apparently can’t take a joke. Rump supporters are SO humorless.
Didn't Baldwin tell us he would leave America if George W. Bush was elected, yea, he did, so he is a liar, and Drake is WRONG again. Drake, do you ever get tired of being the buffoon, that makes wild, outlandish statements with no basis in fact?..........I guess not.
LOL. Fake News Fred is trying to pin a lie on Baldwin????
I’ll see that lie and raise Him 12,000.
“ Donald Trump Has Made More Than 12,000 False or Misleading Claims Since Becoming President: WaPo”
There’s an ACTUAL fact for you, FNF. Feel free to google the quote to read the facts for yourself.
Democrats have to be crazy to have this idiot to campaign for them. He's a drunk who cussed out his daughter, had to be removed from a plane due to his arrogance and has been convicted of assaults because he can't control his temper!
Mebbe ... but look who the republicans ELECTED. A constitutional idiot who pervs in his own daughter.
“ FORMER TRUMP ADVISER SAYS HE TRIED TO TEACH PRESIDENT THE CONSTITUTION, BUT HIS EYES JUST ROLLED BACK IN HIS HEAD”
“1. There was that time on 'The View' Trump said he'd be interested in dating Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter.”
“ 2. He allegedly once asked a columnist if it was wrong to be more sexually attracted to your daughter than your wife.”
“ 3. Trump joked on Wendy Williams' talk show about how he and his daughter both liked sex.”
“ 6. Trump once told Howard Stern it was OK to refer to Ivanka as "a piece of arss."
What a model human being for president.
What a model coming to town to support Democrats. Angry person who respects no one,. And then there is Alec Baldwin. Bring both of them on to show the true nature of the Democrats.
“Angry person who respects no one”.... OH! Don’t worry, J-roam. The REAL Rump is not coming to town. Only someone who play me him on TV.
All your comments are baseless garbage, not one of these points is true, but that's what we get from Drake.
Awww.... Fake News Fred is confusing my facts with his own state of denial. I guess that since all his news sources are fake news he must experience some cognitive dissonance when faced with the truth.
Oh Happy Day...... Winning!
Alec aside, news of celebrities in the Richmond area not lured by money, fame, or favor would be more interesting news to me. All visitors are welcome, particularly those who have genuine interest in the Commonwealth.
Here’s hoping he “does” Rump! His impersonation is SO spot-on and hilarious. Just sad for the country the impersonation IS so accurate.
Far funnier would be his impersonation of you and a gun, dancing at the
United States Presidential Inaugural Ball for Hillary that never took place. Hallelujah, and period.
UhOh.... somebody call the home. Spacy Peter is off his meds again. Annnnd touchè!
He sure is fascinated with Hillary.
Make sure you give them your addrees DD. You need to be on way better meds than anyone else.
Lol. Jerky J-roam loses it again. No wonder the Republican Party is in SUCH disarray!
Flaky Dakie … meet gween …. both of you being left-wing nuts, you are aware you can save money if you share meds … just like junkies do everyday. Hallelujah, and period.
Spacy Peter the right wing nut is in no position to criticize anybody else... not that he doesn’t make lame attempts. Annnnd touchè!
Hillary won at the ballot box with nearly three million more votes than Trump. Trump won the electoral vote and had Russian help. Trump peut être trouvé en train de danser avec sa fille dans une arrière-boutique à chaque occasion.
After all the investigations it has been proven that the Democrats used the Russians in their losing bid for the White House. No matter how many servers they wiped out or how many false dossiers they created it was still not enough to win. And now when the Durhim investigation is completed they will be scrambling to cover their own rumps, some from jail.
Haha... Durham? Let’s see.... three years later and STILL no indictments? Mueller’s whole investigation was conducted and over by then.
Keep clinging to fanciful dreams of finding criminality on President Obama’s part while the evidence and investigations against Rump continue to pile up.
“ Mulvaney brashly admits quid pro quo over Ukraine aid as key details emerge”
gween …… Libéral sucer, mais c'est ce que les libéraux font. Alléluia, et période.
Spacy Peter, Au revoir. Annnnnd touchè!
You need to come up from the basement for air and some real facts. Lot of dead were resurrected for Hillary to win at a ballot box.
En souhaitant que tu sois français, je le prends. Ou est-ce juste un cas de MONKEY SEE, MONKEY DO?
