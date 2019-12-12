All but two candidates in the crowded Democratic field for president filed petition signatures and other paperwork in an effort to appear on Virginia’s primary ballot on March 3.
Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and Obama administration housing secretary, and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland did not file by the deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Candidates are required to submit at least 5,000 signatures from eligible voters, including 200 or more from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.
The Democratic Party of Virginia must confirm the official list of candidates who qualified for the primary. It has until Tuesday to verify the signatures. On Wednesday, the State Board of Elections will draw qualifying candidates’ names from a bowl to determine the order in which they’ll appear on the ballot.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and billionaire activist Tom Steyer lead the pack, submitting 13,396 and 13,287 signatures, respectively. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., followed with 12,300, according to the Department of Elections.
At the lower end is former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a late entrant to the race, with 5,981 signatures.
Virginia is one of 14 Super Tuesday states holding primaries March 3, when the fate of many remaining candidates angling for delegates is likely to be decided.
The Republican Party of Virginia will not hold a primary for president, despite challenges to President Donald Trump by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.
Virginia, however, is one of 17 states with open primaries, meaning that voters of any party or with no party affiliation can participate in the Democratic primary. The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 8.
With a crowded Democratic field and contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina coming before Super Tuesday, it’s likely that some candidates who appear on Virginia’s ballot March 3 already will have withdrawn from the race. The deadline for candidates to remove their names from the Virginia ballot is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In 2016, when Trump edged Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in Virginia’s GOP presidential primary, 13 candidates received at least 399 votes, but eight of them already had dropped out of the contest.
Recent polls in Iowa, which kicks off the voting with its caucuses Feb. 3, show Buttigieg leading, ahead of Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats will face off in a sixth debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
Biden submitted 8,757 signatures in Virginia and Warren turned in 7,900, according to numbers from the Department of Elections.
The other Democratic candidates who submitted paperwork and signatures are: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado (7,300); former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (7,000); Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey (8,688); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (9,000); Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (9,038); self-help book author Marianne Williamson (7,424); and former tech executive Andrew Yang (8,138).
There have been occasions in Virginia in which candidates who submit signatures do not qualify for the presidential primary ballot.
Virginia legislators cut the signature requirement in half after only two of the four candidates who submitted signatures — former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Rep. Ron Paul of Texas — qualified for the state’s 2012 GOP presidential primary.
