Virginia’s members of the House of Representatives divided along partisan lines Wednesday in voting on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The seven Democrats in the state’s delegation voted for impeachment. The four Republicans voted against it.
Members under the closest watch are Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Elaine Luria, D-2nd, who in 2018 flipped GOP-held districts that Republicans hope to win back next year.
Spanberger and Luria in floor speeches both emphasized their backgrounds in explaining their support for impeachment, Spanberger as a CIA officer and Luria as a Navy commander.
“Today, especially today, I reflect on the founding documents that have set us apart in the world, leading people across generations and across the world to risk everything because of their belief in our great nation,” said Spanberger, who upset Rep. Dave Brat in 2018 in a 10-county district that includes parts of suburban Richmond along with conservative areas of central Virginia.
“Today, especially today, I affirm my commitment to upholding and protecting the Constitution, the rule of law it defines and the people it governs.”
Luria said the oath she took in the Navy gave her resolve for the vote.
“Resolve to do what is right and not what is politically expedient. Resolve to stand with the president at the White House last week and resolve to stand up to the president in this House today.”
Said Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th: “Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are not around to see what their creation has become, but I don’t think they would be pleased to see Congress subverting the will of democracy by holding an impeachment vote because the majority party simply cannot accept the 2016 election.”
Riggleman was elected in 2018 in a Republican district that stretches from Fauquier County down to the North Carolina line and runs across Southside Virginia.
Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, whose district stretches along the Blue Ridge Mountains, was a strong supporter of Trump as the only member from Virginia on the House Judiciary Committee, which sent two articles of impeachment to the House floor.
Cline said in a floor speech that the people, not Congress, should decide who the president is and said there was no clear proof of impeachable offenses against Trump.
“This majority today has chosen to obfuscate with hearsay, innuendo and speculation,” said Cline, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates who was elected to Congress in 2018.
“And when history looks back on this shameful period for this House, it will judge it for what it truly is: The ugly hijacking by the majority of our Constitution, and the powers it so solemnly entrusts to us to engage in a blatantly political process designed to finally achieve what they could not achieve at the ballot box — the removal of a duly elected president.”
Democrats said the facts gave them no choice but to impeach.
“I have no doubt that the votes I cast today will stand the test of time,” said Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, who represents Northern Virginia. “This has nothing to do with the 2016 elections.
“I’m so disappointed that my Republican friends approve of the president’s abuses of power and solicitation of foreign interference in our elections. ... They know in their hearts that what the president has done is deeply wrong. They know that they would vote without hesitation to impeach a Democratic president who had done these things.”
It is not that the majority of Americans refuse to accept that Trump won the election. We accepted that the night the results were announced. Republicans need to accept the fact that we were right all along. He is running the government exactly like his failed businesses. We simply are not willing to give up our Constitution to spare your feelings. Time to grow up and accept the responsibilities that come with citizenship.
"..no Republican had the courage to support the Constitution.
President Trump will be shown to have committed more crimes, even more grievous ones than withholding duly appropriate aid to cheat in an election. It probably won’t be that long from now. And the entire Republican party will own those crimes.
The Republican party favors cheating over the national security of the United States."
https://www.emptywheel.net/2019/12/18/the-entire-republican-party-owns-all-trumps-crimes-going-forward/
Hallelujah …. and the weak did finally inherit a win.
The sad part ….. the has dropped their pants, showed their short comings, and now it is too late to pull them back up, because the world has finally seen the truth.
And the real truth is the left …. "Hate runs their agenda, and they have no more respect for the Constitution and Democracy than they do the Founding Fathers, who to some, were a bunch of old white men that many on the left hate as well”.
Enjoy your first win in 3 years ….. 2020 is coming, and you and yours will not be given any more respect than you have given Donald J. Trump, your President for another 45 years. Period.
"Hallelujah …. and the weak did finally inherit a win"
Yeah in 2016 when you elected that whiny douche to be President.
"Enjoy your first win in 3 years," Peters said.
Here are the facts, Peters:
In 2017, Democrats gained 15 seats in the House of Delegates to go from 66-34 to 51-49 (and one of those GOP seats was decided on a tiebreaker.
In 2018, the Democrats gained 41 seats in the House to take control, gained seven governorships, several state legislative chambers and hundreds of state legislative seats, and held their losses in the Senate to two seats, with GOP hopes running as high as seven or eight.
In 2019, Democrats gained control of both chambers in the Virginia General Assembly and gained the governorship in Kentucky while retaining it in Louisiana, both deeply red states.
F
I
It's funny watching your head spin Tracy Peters. In fact, it's hilarious!
Hallelujah, Hallelujah …… Mrs. Wiggins, best known for “passing something to find out what is in it”, might not be as dumb as we think.
She has already lost her little Kingdom to the Squad and the new Socialist that smell up their environment, why take another loss by taking their flimsy hate case to the Senate where the Hate Trump Socialist Idiots are not the majority.
A party known more recently as the party of tearing down, or changing history, makes history it will never be shed of ……… Hallelujah, Checkmate ……and a period the man who lost with Hillary could be proud of.
Birds of a Feather ….. not very politically correct …. but what one expects from hypocrites. Hallelujah, and period.
Hypocrites? That's rich coming from some comment troll who barfs up his limited knowledge of how bad socialism is on a daily basis while ignoring that Trump is openly practicing socialist policies by bailing out farmers who have been hurt by dumb dumb's trade "policy".
I swear for someone who tries to seem like they keep score, you certainly must have not noticed that you're 1 for 3 in elections since 2016. Rage on though, it's hilarious. But not in a funny way. More of a sad way.
First, the House of Representatives represents the will of the people. Second, Trump lost at the ballot box by almost 3 million votes in 2016; he was elected by the electoral college.
dang that constitution!!!! hope she enjoyed her term.
Can't wait for her re-election just to watch yours and the rest of the GOP base's heads explode.
Crook = crook... That's all we need to know... THE END... ~~~ Bob
~~~Bob …. you aren't on trial here. THE END …. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period. ~~~Tracy
