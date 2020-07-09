An amended lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam's plans to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue challenges the governor's powers under state law to order its removal.
Northam, in his June 4 announcement that he was directing the Department of General Services to remove the statue, cited a section of Virginia code that his office says gives him "the sole authority to approve the removal of a work of art owned by the Commonwealth upon submission of a plan to do so."
"The Robert E. Lee monument was erected for and is owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is considered a work of art pursuant to Section 2.2-2401 of the Code of Virginia," his office said at the time of the statue, the most well-known Confederate iconography in the former capital of the Confederacy.
In the amended complaint William Gregory, 69, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the land for the Lee statue over to the state, cites a section of Virginia code similar to what Northam used to justify his order, saying "removal of all or part of the Lee Monument would be a violation" of that code section.
While the code section Northam cited (2.2-2401) gives the governor the authority to accept a "work of art" on behalf of the state, Gregory cited the next section (2.2-2402). The amended lawsuit claims that part of state code, which relates in part to memorials, doesn't give Northam the power to remove the Lee statue.
The state-owned statue, which has served as the epicenter of Richmond's activism since the May killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, is the lone Confederate memorial left on Monument Avenue after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the others taken down, a move that's the subject of a lawsuit also in Richmond Circuit Court.
Gregory filed a lawsuit June 8, challenging the governor's plan to remove the statue. A Richmond judge granted an injunction in the case, barring the Lee statue's removal, but also granted the state's motion to dismiss Gregory's initial complaint because of a lack of standing.
In the new complaint, filed late Wednesday ahead of a Thursday deadline, Gregory elaborates on his claims that he'd be harmed given his family's role in signing over the land the statue stands on, recalling that he would walk around the statue with his father discussing its history and his family's role, and he would visit the statue with friends at the University of Richmond and tell them about his family's connection.
"For 130 years his family has taken pride in the Lee Monument and their role in the placement of the Monument on land originally belonging to his family and given to the Commonwealth in consideration for the Commonwealth's guarantee that it would perpetually care for and protect the Monument," the amended complaint states.
It adds: "(Gregory) periodically visits the Monument and has been greatly saddened to see how it has been defaced. The defacement and vandalism of the Lee Monument which has occurred and is continuing to occur because of Defendants' failure to discharge their legal obligations under the 1890 deed, and the possibility of the Lee statue being removed, are especially emotionally distressing to Mr. Gregory because of his family connection to the Lee Monument."
The code section Gregory cites states: "No existing structure of the kinds described in this subsection, owned by the Commonwealth, shall be removed, remodeled or added to, nor shall any appurtenant structure be attached without submission to the Governor and the artistic character of the proposed new structure approved in writing by him acting with the advice and counsel of the (Art and Architectural Review Board), unless the Governor has failed to disapprove in writing the design within 30 days after its submission."
"Neither before nor since his announcement has Governor Northam given any indication that he has consulted with or solicited the views of the Virginia Art and Architecture (sic) Review Board, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the U.S. Department of the Interior, or any other organization with an artistic, cultural, or historical preservation mission, regarding removal of the Lee Monument," the amended complaint argues.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky did not immediately return a request for comment. Neither did Attorney General Mark Herring's chief of staff.
Yarmosky said last month that Northam "remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so."
A hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.