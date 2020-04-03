The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 17 on Friday at a skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County that remains the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Virginia.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center confirmed the death of a resident in the past day since the facility released the results of testing that showed 92 residents infected with the virus in addition to 16 who already had died
The latest death represents one of the 39 residents who had shown symptoms of the disease, which attacks the respiratory system and causes high fever. However, the testing also found that 53 residents without symptoms also were infected with the virus.
An elderly resident at the Masonic Home of Virginia in eastern Henrico County also has died of complications from COVID-19, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a mounting toll on vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities in the Richmond region.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts for the state health department, said Friday that a woman in her 90s died Thursday at the Masonic Home.
Avula said a fifth resident of the home has tested positive for the virus, along with one employee.
Anne Hagen, CEO of the Masonic Home, declined to comment beyond the information the health department provided.
The death was the first in a Richmond-area nursing home outside of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
The health department also has confirmed eight COVID-19 cases at The Virginia Home in Richmond, including seven residents and one direct-care employee; four cases at Beth Sholom Senior Living in western Henrico; and one case at Westminster-Canterbury, a Henrico continuing care community that is not affiliated with Canterbury Rehabilitation.
The USA and South Korea had the first confirmed case on the same day. Thanks to their quick response their cases are a fraction per capita if those in the USA.
While they were reacting tests America was getting happy talk from Rump.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Hillary was SO right about Rump flubbing crises.
What is going on in HENRICO? Like I keep saying it was already here in late December! I think ... almost certain I had this for 3 to 4 weeks in January. Nobody knew what it was. 3 doses of 7 days penicillin.... then two inhalers—- 8 bottles of Dels and over 500 cough drops .... I picked up a mother and father from China to see their daughter at U Of R. I want to be tested for antibodies. Wife had 2 doses of Penicillin and two inhalers also and had a FEAVER IN January ...... I am almost certain
