20200403_MET_COV_NURSING-DH02

Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond and Henrico Health Director (left)spoke Thursday about Henrico County's efforts in dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. Behind him is county manager John Vithoulkas.

 Dean Hoffmeyer/TIMES-DISPATCH

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 17 on Friday at a skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County that remains the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Virginia.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center confirmed the death of a resident in the past day since the facility released the results of testing that showed 92 residents infected with the virus in addition to 16 who already had died

The latest death represents one of the 39 residents who had shown symptoms of the disease, which attacks the respiratory system and causes high fever. However, the testing also found that 53 residents without symptoms also were infected with the virus.

An elderly resident at the Masonic Home of Virginia in eastern Henrico County also has died of complications from COVID-19, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a mounting toll on vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities in the Richmond region.

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts for the state health department, said Friday that a woman in her 90s died Thursday at the Masonic Home.

Avula said a fifth resident of the home has tested positive for the virus, along with one employee.

Anne Hagen, CEO of the Masonic Home, declined to comment beyond the information the health department provided.

The death was the first in a Richmond-area nursing home outside of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

The health department also has confirmed eight COVID-19 cases at The Virginia Home in Richmond, including seven residents and one direct-care employee; four cases at Beth Sholom Senior Living in western Henrico; and one case at Westminster-Canterbury, a Henrico continuing care community that is not affiliated with Canterbury Rehabilitation.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email