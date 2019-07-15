CHARLOTTESVILLE — A man convicted of federal hate crime charges for deliberately slamming his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been sentenced to life in prison on state charges.
James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced Monday to life plus 419 years for killing one person and injuring dozens during the "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
Judge Richard Moore formally imposed the sentence recommended by a Virginia jury that convicted Fields in December.
Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced last month to life in prison on 29 federal hate crime charges.
The car attack happened during a rally of hundreds of white nationalists who had gathered in Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event also drew counterprotesters.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
