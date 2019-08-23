VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law naming a Virginia post office in honor of a mass shooting victim who died saving others.
A Wednesday release from U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria's office states Trump named the Virginia Beach building the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office.
In May, 12 people were killed when a Virginia Beach employee opened fire in a municipal building before being shot and killed by police. News outlets report Cox had worked for the city for more than a decade.
Survivors have told stories of Cox's heroic actions, saying he led a group to an office and barricaded them inside.
Survivor Christi Dewar has said Cox headed toward the sound of gunshots to try to save others. She called Cox a guardian angel.
