Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.