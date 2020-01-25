Dominion solar Louisa1
2016, TIMES-DISPATCH///

ROANOKE — More than a year after requesting proposals for large-scale solar farms, Appalachian Power Co. is still searching.

The utility, which issued its call for solar farms in 2018, recently renewed that request when the first round “did not result in any viable projects,” Appalachian Power said in a news release.

Appalachian does not own any solar facilities, although it has agreed to purchase power from a 150-acre bank of solar panels planned in Campbell County.

The Depot Solar Center is expected to generate 15 megawatts of electricity when it is completed late this year.

In its latest request for proposals, Appalachian said it is looking to buy projects that will produce up to 200 megawatts — enough to power more than 30,000 homes.

About 15 developers submitted bids previously.

Appalachian gets about 80% of its electricity from fossil fuels — coal and natural gas.

A 2018 law requires Appalachian to construct or acquire solar generation projects capable of producing at least 200 megawatts by July 1, 2028.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription