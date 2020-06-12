ABINGDON - The man accused of killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a machete in Southwest Virginia last year was declared competent to stand trial Thursday after he received mental health treatment at a federal facility.
James L. Jordan, 31, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, where Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent reviewed the findings of mental health evaluators, who said that he had been restored to competency. Sargent agreed and ruled that the case can proceed.
Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Mass., was arrested in May 2019 and charged with murder and assault after two hikers were attacked near the Wythe and Smyth county line.
He is accused of fatally attacking Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma and injuring a Canadian woman. Jordan was known as "Sovereign," and hikers said he had created an unnerving atmosphere for weeks along the trail in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.
During proceedings in Sargent’s courtroom last July, she found that Jordan was not competent to stand trial and ordered him to receive mental health treatment to determine whether he could be restored to competency.
He was subsequently admitted to the mental health unit of the Bureau of Prisons’ Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., in October, according to court filings.
Sargent approved an extension of his treatment in February.
In her order granting the extension, she asked that the treating psychiatrist or psychologist later report to the court whether Jordan has a mental condition that would leave him “unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or assist properly in his defense,” and if so, “whether there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future the defendant will attain the capacity to permit his trial to proceed.”
A psychiatric report was filed under seal with the court on May 21, according to online records.
Sargent did not go into specific details of the report during Thursday’s proceeding. After being found mentally component, Jordan was advised of the charges against him.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Lee read the federal charges of murder and assault with intent to commit murder.
Sargent then asked Jordan if he understood the charges against him.
“I understand the charges, your honor,” said Jordan, who spoke through a green face covering.
Everyone in the courtroom was required to wear a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proceeding lasted about 20 minutes and ended with the scheduling of a preliminary examination and detention hearing for June 25.
Jordan is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
