Area nonprofits are facing vexing questions about how to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With the state ordering schools, retail stores and restaurants to shut down, nonprofits that serve students, provide space for public gatherings and who educate visitors with gallery exhibits and historical interpretations can no longer physically connect with clients and supporters.
It's putting nonprofits that serve the public in a tough position. How will they pay their bills? Will more people come to them for help? Can they do more with less?
On Friday, Hanover Habitat for Humanity made an urgent plea for emergency donations. The closing of its ReStore furniture store has resulted in loss revenue. Construction is paused on six homes the nonprofit was building for families in need. "There are no extra funds in our budget to meet this unexpected need," said Executive Director Linda Tiller.
Diversity Richmond, a nonprofit organization that operates a thrift store and community center in the city, closed last month. Dozens of community organizations, nonprofits and social groups that regularly meet there are moving to virtual meeting platforms or no longer gathering.
Bill Harrison, the executive director of the LGBT-focused nonprofit, said the closing of the thrift store left about 20 people out of work. He said they're still being paid, but that they may soon be furloughed.
“The bottom line is removing my personal feelings and doing what is best for my foundation,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to keep Diversity Richmond alive.”
Alan Hutson, a managing partner with The Monument Group, a consulting firm that works with nonprofits, said there's a risk that some nonprofits could be forced to permanently shut down over the next year.
Others, however, may be able to come out stronger when the crisis ends, he said.
"It all has to do with where you were on the edge of this and how rapidly you can innovate and do scenario planning to know when you’ll have to make decisions to survive the battle and live on another day," he said.
Museums are also vulnerable.
In an interview with the New York Times last month, the executive director of the Arlington-based American Alliance of Museums predicted one-third of museums may not reopen when the crisis ends.
Christy Coleman, who left her job as the CEO of the American Civil War Museum at the end of last year to take over the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, said there could be troubling times ahead even for nonprofit foundations supported by the state.
She said the challenges her foundation faces is threefold. With the foundation's two museums closed, there's no revenue from patrons. She said they are also anticipating a decline in funding from donors and the state.
"It’s a helluva thing to be dealing with in the first weeks on the job," she said. "2021 is going to be difficult. We have to figure out how we’re going to plug that inevitable hole."
Hutson, Coleman and other nonprofit directors said the situation bears some similarity to what happened to nonprofits after 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008. Hutson said there were declines in charitable giving, and that some organizations felt that it was not appropriate to solicit donations.
Hutson said he's advising clients to not be afraid asking for donations, as some donors and corporations may still have the capacity to support nonprofits they consider critical to the community. Direct solicitations may also be necessary for some organizations, particularly those that will not be able to hold annual galas or fundraising events that normally generate a heap of the money the need each year.
The $2 trillion federal stimulus, Hutson said, should also provide some relief.
"There will be brutal period ahead of us, but we’re projecting that our clients and many nonprofits will come out stronger on the other side," he said. "But I don’t want to minimize that the next few quarters will be a tough time."
Some of nonprofits in the area trying to adapt to the situation are the Peter Paul Development Center and NextUp RVA.
Normally, both organizations serve Richmond Public Schools students after the school day ends, providing structured activities and tutoring in partnership with other community organizations.
"We’re all working to make sure there’s no learning loss during COVID-19," said Damon Jiggetts, CEO of the Peter Paul Development Center.
The nonprofit, founded in 1979, serves about 375 students in grades 2-12 in the city's East End.
"We're also looking to the summer. We may need to reformat delivery system and our summer camps," he said. "We won’t stop service. We are not planning for that at all. We’re just looking at modifications to what we’re doing."
Much like school systems around the country that are now closed, Jiggetts said, Peter Paul is coordinating virtual lessons online. The nonprofit is also working with the nonprofit FeedMore and St. Peter's Episcopal Church to distribute food to those in need.
NextUpRVA, which serves students at Henderson, Lucille Brown, Albert Hill, Elkhardt-Thompson and Boushall middle schools, is also planning to continue its operations through the summer, though it normally operates only during the academic year.
Barbara Couto Sipe, CEO of NextUp, said the organization recently launched a new online portal that will include virtual lessons coordinated by the more than 50 community organizations. NextUp normally coordinates programming with the organizations to provide academic support and lessons in subjects like dance, cooking and robotics.
Sipe said her organization is planning to extend its services to all middle school students in the city -- and potentially throughout the region.
"The needs will be even greater than a month ago. Kids will be desperate to have things to do. And families will be very eager to keep their kids busy learning and catching up," she said. "It’s going to be critical that nonprofit community, schools and support systems are still here when that happens."
Jiggetts said some Peter Paul employees could be furloughed, but that the organization will be looking to donors to help keep them working.
"We’ve been here for over 40 years through a lot of trials and tribulations," he said. "We've always bounced back just like the families and children we serve."
