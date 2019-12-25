ambulance

MACUNGIE, Pa. — A skiing accident at an eastern Pennsylvania resort claimed the life of a Virginia man, authorities said.

Matthew Rosenstein, 23, of Arlington, died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said he struck snowblowing equipment while skiing at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead a little over an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental.

The resort told WFMZ in a statement that the skier was “alert and responsive” when ski patrol responded to the scene. The statement said he had a helmet “but was not wearing it at the time.” He was taken to the ski patrol room by toboggan and then taken by ambulance to the hospital, the resort said.

