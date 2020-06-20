Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was praised by many for ordering huge letters spelling out Black Lives Matter painted on 16th Street near the White House. But a girl's attempt to call attention to racism through her chalk art has angered and saddened those in her Arlington neighborhood after a complaint led officials to wash it away.
The fact that the episode happened on Juneteeth, a day celebrating the end of slavery in Texas, was an added affront for a community that prides itself on inclusiveness.
"There comes a time when silence is betrayal," the girl had written earlier this week in bright yellow letters on the sidewalk in front of her house and stretching to the street, a message inspired by a speech Martin Luther King Jr. gave on Vietnam in 1967.
But someone in her community complained about graffiti and Arlington maintenance workers arrived in the Boulevard Manor neighborhood Friday morning and washed away the protest message, as well as others on the road calling for justice.
"When my family and I moved into the neighborhood about a year and a half ago we were welcomed by a few amazing neighbors and I thought 'This is going to be great,' " Yvaal Hampton, the girl's mother and a neighborhood elementary school teacher, said in a statement. "Well today, I feel like an outsider."
Hampton, who did not identify her daughter's name or age in the statement, said she was particularly saddened to see three African American workers tasked with the washing job. "Miss, I don't really want to have to do this," she recalls one of them telling her, but he said he was instructed to by his boss.
By afternoon, after residents learned that the messages had been washed away, dozens gathered to support the family - and to cover the street anew with chalk messages, including one in red and blue that read: "Wash it . . . We'll do it again."
Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey, who is African American, attended the afternoon "chalk party" in support of the family and "to express my own remorse that this had happened to them." He said the messages and artwork, including a fist, created with sidewalk chalk and more durable, yet still temporary "spray chalk," should never have been erased from the sidewalk or public road.
Speaking as a public official, Dorsey said, government is not in the business of policing content. But, "as a human, I'm troubled that someone saw fit to complain about this."
"This was an unnecessary government action" and a particularly poor use of resources during a pandemic, Dorsey said. "People draw in chalk on the sidewalk all the time. . . . With something as innocuous as this, the government shouldn't accept the invitation to intervene."
The county is investigating "to find out how the decision was made to deploy the crew to clean this up, under whose initiative and whose direction," Dorsey said. "We've got to fix it, because it doesn't make sense."
In a statement late Friday, Greg Emanuel, Arlington's director of environmental services, said: "We apologize for this unfortunate situation, particularly on such an important day, Juneteenth. Our crews were following policy to remove markings, regardless of the message, on County right-of-way in response to a received complaint."
Emanuel added that "our mission is to deliver public services based on established policies in a consistent manner. We're reviewing our policy."
