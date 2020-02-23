The Arlington County Board forced member Christian Dorsey to step down from a second transit board Saturday over a campaign donation from Metro’s largest union, and he apologized for misleading statements he made last month suggesting that he had already returned the money.
Dorsey, a Democrat who was re-elected to the board in November, said he had sent back the $10,000 donation to the Amalgamated Transit Union and agreed to resign from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which appoints Virginia’s Metro board member. He previously resigned from the Metro board over his failure to quickly return the donation.
“I do apologize for misleading everyone listening to our board meeting last month,” Dorsey said at the start of the board’s monthly hearing Saturday.
Dorsey said he returned the contribution Friday.
His state campaign finance form, filed Dec. 31, shows $3,299 left in his account. Dorsey is also going through a personal bankruptcy.
The donation in July should have been disclosed to the Metro board under that transit agency’s ethics policy. But Dorsey, who was serving as Virginia’s voting member on the panel, did not report it to the board until Oct. 31.
The board stripped him of his committee leadership and ordered him to repay the money.
After Audrey Clement, who ran against Dorsey in the county board election in the fall, raised the issue at the board’s Jan. 25 meeting, Dorsey claimed that he had written a check to the union before the end of 2019 but that it had not been cashed.
The union later told The Washington Post that it never received a check.
Dorsey also told Clement at the meeting that he did not need to list the check on his Virginia campaign finance report until it had been cashed, but state elections officials and others told The Washington Post that was incorrect.
As of this past week, the county board said it was reconsidering its support of Dorsey.
Libby Garvey, the Democratic board chairwoman, said the directive for him to step down from the NVTC came after extensive discussions with him.
