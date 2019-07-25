A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier who died earlier this week after severe weather knocked over a tree during training at Fort Pickett has been identified.
Two others were also injured in the incident, which is under investigation, Army officials said in a news release Thursday.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin P. Sullivan, 34, a native of Chesaning, Mich., died from his injuries. He was a petroleum systems technician assigned to 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, 103d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), out of Livonia, Mich. He is survived by his mother, father and sister.
The incident occurred during an annual quartermaster logistics exercise event, the Army said. On Monday evening, a large tree in the training area fell on Sullivan and also struck a parked, armored Humvee injuring two soldiers near the vehicle.
The two injured soldiers are assigned to the 362nd Quartermaster Battalion, Kinston, N.C. Both were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.
Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003 and deployed to Iraq from 2007 through 2008. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and was commissioned in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Rest In Peace Mr. Sullivan; and thank you for your service to our country. Condolences to the family. May God bless you all at this tragic time.🙏
Well said
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.