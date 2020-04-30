Six residents of an assisted living facility in Hanover County have died of COVID-19, as its spread in long-term care facilities has sparked criticism that Virginia has not been aggressive enough in testing or transparent in reporting deaths from the virus in nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care operations.
The Harmony Collection at Hanover confirmed that six of its residents have died from the disease in the past week, raising the death toll there to nine - the same number of deaths that the Virginia Department of Health has reported for the entire county.
The assisted living facility said that 10 of the 27 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, as have 14 of the 16 employees who were confirmed as having the disease.
"Yet this pervasive virus has still taken a toll on our community," Harmony said in a statement that mourned those who have died and promised vigilant monitoring of eight residents who have not yet recovered.
Virginia lags near the bottom of states in testing for COVID-19, which frustrates state legislators, especially those in Northern Virginia in light of Maryland's recent commitment to test all residents and staff in long-term care facilities. This week Maryland also began releasing information on COVID-19 cases and deaths in individual facilities, which Virginia health officials refuse to do.
"We need to be aggressive and make sure everybody gets tested," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, a General Assembly leader on health care policy. "The second thing is we need to make sure we're transparent so the public doesn't think we're hiding information that would be helpful to families."
Long-term care organizations say they encourage facilities to inform residents, their families and the public about the spread of COVID-19 cases, as Harmony and others have, but some have drawn a line against publicly confirming deaths.
In the first weeks of the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health would report deaths only by health district, but subsequently it has begun reporting them by locality. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the department soon would begin reporting cases by ZIP code.
"Governor Northam is committed to ensuring Virginians have accurate and up-to-date information about this virus," spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. "He is continuing to explore a variety of options to promote transparency and public health while protecting the privacy of patients."
Brandermill Woods
Public concern boiled over on Thursday with the news of a COVID-19 outbreak at Brandermill Woods, a retirement community in Chesterfield County that reported five residents of its memory care unit and four employees had tested positive for the virus.
The family of one Brandermill Woods resident voiced alarm about Virginia policies for testing the residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
"Long-term care communities are doing the best they can with the resources they have," said Julie Lewis, a Chesterfield native and New York resident whose father lives in the Brandermill Woods assisted living in the same building as the memory care unit. "When will somebody stand up and help them?"
In Richmond and Henrico, public health officials have been more aggressive in "point-prevalence" testing of all residents in affected facilities since a COVID-19 outbreak killed 49 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in western Henrico County. Testing of all residents and staff at Canterbury in late March found that more than half of the 92 residents who tested positive then for the disease had not shown any of its symptoms.
The Virginia National Guard will assist Henrico health officials in testing residents and staff in portions of Cedarfield Health Care Center, where three residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two in the retirement community's independent living apartments.
The Chesterfield Health District - with 20 deaths in Chesterfield and five in Colonial Heights - says it plans to work with the National Guard in wide testing in some local long-term care facilities, but the health director said the department's general policy is to limit testing to people who show symptoms of the disease.
"Facilities themselves have the opportunity to do as much testing as they want to do through private laboratories," Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a news media briefing on Thursday.
However, Brandermill Woods currently relies on the health department for testing, based on COVID-19 symptoms, Executive Director Charmaine Preiss said in an interview on Thursday. "If someone presents with the symptoms, they will be tested."
The facility - which includes assisted living and health care units in one building and independent living apartments in another - has ordered testing and other currently scarce supplies to deal with the outbreak. However, Preiss said, "At this point in time ... our access to testing is limited."
Group urges broader testing
LeadingAge Virginia, an advocacy organization that represents Brandermill Woods and 120 other retirement communities in the state, faulted the state Health Department's policy on limiting testing in long-term care facilities to residents and employees who show COVID-19 symptoms.
"The testing shortage and lack of prioritization of long-term care settings is really a problem," said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of the organization, based in Glen Allen.
Fairfax County leads the state in COVID-19 deaths, at 134, followed by Henrico at 100. Fairfax also is dealing with 32 outbreaks of the disease in long-term care facilities.
Dulles Health & Rehab Center, a nursing facility in Fairfax that has recorded 15 deaths among 64 residents confirmed as having COVID-19, said the health department has provided testing of those in "proximity" to the disease, but not everyone in the building, as Canterbury ultimately did to identify and control the spread of the virus.
"We have not tested the full facility," spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said Thursday. "We have been deferring to Health Department guidance, and to date, they've only offered testing based on known proximity to specific cases."
Fairfax Health District spokesman John Silcox said Thursday that the local department has begun participating in a new "point prevalence testing program" developed by the state Health Department and the University of Virginia for testing asymptomatic residents in facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
"The Health Department will be working with facilities to increase their capacity to do this testing and provide guidance and support," Silcox said. "Although this testing will provide information at a point in time only, it will help facilities identify where to best locate residents who test negative and those who test positive, and how to provide staffing in a way that reduces the risk of infection spreading."
He added, "Facilities will be prioritized for testing based on the characteristics of their outbreak, the level of risk to residents and staff, and collaboration by the facility, and the program will only allow for a limited number per week."
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and chairman of Health, Welfare and Institutions, called Virginia's low ranking on testing "frustrating."
Initially, "we didn't have the capacity" to test everyone in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, Sickles said, but that has to change.
"We have to build the capacity to do it, not just in nursing homes, but any institution, like our state prisons and local and regional jails," he said. "The only way we can get ahead of this thing is to isolate people so they can't spread it to everybody else."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.