On the same day that Virginia's COVID-19 deaths reached 1,000 in long-term care facilities, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the state will devote $246 million in mostly federal money to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities cope with a public health emergency that has hit them hard.
At the same time, the state began releasing information about COVID-19 cases and deaths at specific nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, as Northam ended the state's policy of not doing so. However, the new Virginia Department of Health data still suppressed counts of cases and deaths at some facilities “to preserve anonymity.”
The governor's package includes $152 million that nursing homes already are receiving directly from federal emergency relief funds for health care providers to pay for the costs of the coronavirus pandemic. It also includes $41 million in federal and state Medicaid money that the General Assembly has approved to pay for a $20 monthly stipend for each nursing home resident whose care is paid by Medicaid during the emergency.
Northam is directing that $53 million of the $1.8 billion that Virginia has received under the federal CARES Act go to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The amount includes $20 million for assisted living centers, which have been excluded from previous federal and state relief because they do not receive funding under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
“The lockdowns of long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19 have been hard on residents and their families,” Northam said Friday. “These actions will help support long-term care facilities as they ease those restrictions, while keeping their residents safe and ensuring that the public gets accurate information on the spread of this virus in these facilities.”
The governor also directed the Virginia Department of Health to release the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, reversing a previous state policy to treat the facilities as people to protect the confidentiality of medical records.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, whose district has been hit hard by COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities, rebuked the governor for not releasing the information sooner instead of shielding it behind laws to protect patient confidentiality.
“I cannot fathom the reasoning behind the Governor’s announcement today," Gilbert said Friday. "Families have sought this information — information they could use to protect their loved ones from a lethal threat — for months. Now, after the body count in nursing homes reaches 1,000, the governor has reversed course.
“If it is legal to release the information now, it was legal to release it when it was first requested," he said. "Perhaps, had the governor not been distracted by his political rehabilitation, he could have realized this earlier and lives could have been saved. Incompetence kills, and there is a great deal of incompetence from this governor."
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia makes it "less likely that releasing this information would compromise anonymity or limit cooperation with a public health investigation." She said the governor also is identifying facilities in part because of "inconsistent information" the federal Medicare program has released for nursing homes.
"Governor Northam has always been committed to providing as much information as possible under state law," Yarmosky said. "We are confident that given these new circumstances, this decision will ensure the maximum transparency allowed under the code.
Through Friday morning, long-term care facilities in Virginia accounted for 6,519 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths, or 62% of the 1,602 fatalities documented by the Health Department.
Northam is directing that $56 million of the funding package go to nursing homes to pay for frequent testing of employees and residents under new federal Medicare requirements for nursing facilities to reopen to families and other visitors. The money is a combination of federal aid under the CARES Act grant to Virginia and the Provider Relief Fund that Congress established for health care providers, Deputy Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said Friday.
Flores said Virginia's long-term care industry had asked for $384 million from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, established in the budget in April to include money from the CARES Act and other sources. However, he said the state wants nursing facilities to rely first on the $152 million the federal government provided to them directly.
"We're going to ask them to exhaust that first and then we'll step in," Flores said.
Virginia hospitals immediately called for more financial support from the state on Friday to cover their uncompensated costs of of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association asked Northam to set aside $1 billion - or one-third of the $3.1 billion that Virginia received for state and local government relief under the CARES Act - for a new Coronavirus Hospital Stabilization and Relief Program.
Association spokesman Julian Walker said direct federal relief to hospitals had covered costs from treating COVID-19 patients, testing for the disease and purchasing personal protective equipment for their staffs.
"However, Virginia hospitals made additional investments to meet the challenges of responding to COVID-19 in preparation for COVID patients who never materialized," Walker said. "These are unplanned costs on things such as surge capacity planning, staffing investments, testing, ventilator acquisition, and other supplies."
He said hospitals have lost almost $3.6 billion in revenues - or about $25 million a day - because of emergency measures to keep beds open by postponing non-emergency procedures.
Walker said hospitals also are facing higher costs because of a surge in Virginians becoming eligible for Medicaid after losing their jobs, which he said will raise the cost for hospitals to cover the state's share of expanding the program under the Affordable Care Act as part of a budget deal in 2018.
"During the pandemic, Virginia hospitals have served as the frontline providers directly caring for the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. ... It’s time to support our first responders," he said.
Why didn't Herring figure out what was legal to release, he sticks his nose in everywhere else? Over 62% of all deaths in Virginia were in assisted living, an absolutely terrible job helping the most vulnerable by the Governor and Health Department.
