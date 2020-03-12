The General Assembly adopted a pair of state budgets on Thursday despite Senate Republicans' concerns about the potential economic fallout in Virginia from a steep plunge in the stock market amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
State finance and retirement officials do not share those concerns, although they acknowledge economic uncertainty until the pandemic is brought under control.
"The way to fix this is to get a handle on the health situation," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an interview on Thursday in response to debate in the Senate over whether to delay adoption of the two budgets. "Not passing the budget would have added more uncertainty to an uncertain situation."
The Senate voted 27-11 to approve new budgets for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and the next two years, beginning July 1. The House of Delegates approved the current year budget by a 70-20 vote and the two-year budget 66-24.
The $135 billion two-year budget includes more than $47 billion in state tax funds and restores state funding for K-12 public education to above what it was in 2008, before the mortgage-driven Great Recession devastated Virginia's public pension funds and forced deep budget cuts.
What happened then is entirely different from what's happening in the stock market now, said Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz of the Virginia Retirement System, which he estimates has experienced "mildly negative" effects on the value of investments by the $82 billion fund.
"It's really not an economic thing at all," Schmitz said in an interview on Thursday. "It's really more of a natural disaster."
VRS officials also sought to reassure more than 700,000 public employees and retirees about their pension investments and retiree benefits.
"This short-term market volatility does not affect their benefit payments," spokeswoman Jeanne Chenault said.
Budget jitters
The market swoon caused budget jitters in the Senate, where several Republicans urged the assembly to wait a week or 10 days before voting on the budget to allow lawmakers to know more about the emergence of a bear market, its effect on the economy and state revenue.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, estimated the economic downturn could cost the state $1.5 billion to $3 billion, primarily in the end of this year and beginning of the next.
"I don't believe this virus has anything to do with Republicans or Democrats," Newman said. "I believe it's going to have an economic impact on our commonwealth."
Newman and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, are members of the conference committee that negotiated a budget agreement with the House of Delegates on Saturday night, but they said the ground had shifted in the five days since that vote.
"I was very comfortable with it when I left on Sunday, but the world has changed just a little bit," Norment said.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, in her first year as chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, strongly opposed the effort to delay adoption of the two budgets.
"I think we need to be steady and firm at this point," Howell said, predicting that a delay in adopting a state budget "will send out signals that I think will be very upsetting to the population of Virginia."
Howell also assured the Senate that the budget negotiators would meet to develop contingency measures. They plan to be able to make recommendations to Gov. Ralph Northam to respond to the economic effects of the stock market drop before the assembly returns on April 22 to consider the governor's amendments to the budget and legislative vetoes.
Layne said planning for potential economic contingencies is a good idea, but he said the stock market plunge doesn't reduce the amount of money Virginia has to pay its bills and won't affect the current fiscal year budget at all.
"It's an issue, we ought to be concerned about it, but it's not a cash flow issue," he said.
The House passed both budgets without debate. House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, acknowledged after an earlier budget briefing that "all of us are taken back" by the stock market plunge in response to the World Health Organization's declaration that the spread of the coronavirus had become a global pandemic.
However, Torian and Howell emphasized the importance of Virginia's $2 billion in financial reserve funds, which the new budget would increase by $182 million. That increase comes on top of the $300 million that Northam had included in his proposed budget and an additional $112 million from a mid-session revenue reforecast that must be deposited in the rainy day fund under the state constitution.
"That's why we need to be putting money into reserve," Torian said in an interview. "We never know what's going to have an effect on our economy."
The budget includes compensation for state employees, teachers, state-supported local employees such as sheriff's deputies and targeted salary relief for state police, correctional officers and others. It provides money to public colleges and universities that freeze their tuition for the next school year.
And it includes $1.4 billion for K-12 education, $128.2 million more than Northam proposed in his budget, bringing educational funding back above pre-recession levels for the first time in 12 years.
"It's very important," Torian said in an interview. "It allows everyone to know we take our public education school systems very seriously."
Judges
With the budget adopted, the assembly elected six judges and adjourned the 65-day extended session just after 2 p.m.
The assembly did not fill judicial vacancies on the Virginia Court of Appeals, the State Corporation Commission and the 12th Judicial Circuit in Chesterfield County.
The two chambers also did not agree on a candidate to fill a court of appeals seat left vacant by the election of Judge Rossie Alston to a U.S. District Court judgeship last summer. The assembly courts committees interviewed six candidates.
The Democratic caucuses of both chambers nominated Jehmal Hudson, director of governmental affairs at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for the SCC, but Senate Republicans blocked his nomination on a procedural vote.
Norment and House Republicans privately objected that Hudson, an attorney, is not licensed to practice law in Virginia, but state law requires only one judge on the three-member SCC to be a lawyer and has no requirement for state licensing to practice law.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said Republicans "didn't like that we took their [appointee] from last year" - Judge Patricia West. Assembly Republicans appointed West last year to serve the last year of the unexpired term of retired Judge James C. Dimitri. Her term expired on Jan. 30.
Norment, in a text message, said Hudson lacks experience in banking and insurance - both regulated by the SCC - and was "less than impressive" in a brief interview by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee in a late-night meeting.
He added, "No one from committee told [West] she would not even be considered for reappointment."
