In a warmup to a Jan. 20 rally, about 100 gun rights supporters gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to decry a state Senate bill they said would turn law-abiding citizens into felons.
Philip Van Cleave, the state's most powerful gun-rights activist, promised a lobbying effort the likes of which Virginia's legislators had not seen in 10 to 15 years - something comparable to the recent protests at local government meetings across the state in which gun-rights supporters are pressuring elected officials to pass symbolic resolutions to become "Second Amendment sanctuaries."
Van Cleave, head of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, promised lines of people outside the Pocahontas Building next year in a massive turnout that would send a message to lawmakers that the proposed Democratic measures on guns following the party's ascendance to control of the legislature are unacceptable.
“Those phones are going to melt down. I’m going to open the floodgates, and that’s coming pretty soon," he said. “Their emails are going to be so cluttered they’re not going to be able to tell what time of day it is. We are going to pound them like they’ve never been pounded. And they need it.”
Senate Bill 16 by incoming Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is the legislation gun owners said is most alarming. It would expand the definition of "assault" firearms and prohibit ownership of one.
“They practically want to outlaw all semi-automatic rifles," James Weida, a retired engineer from Springfield in Fairfax County, said after the rally. "And without semi-automatic rifles, there is no way, not a chance in the world, that the free citizens of Virginia can actually combat tyranny in this state.”
James Bates, a longtime private investigator and former police officer who lives in Goochland County, said in an interview that politicians shouldn't be telling law-abiding citizens what types of firearms they can own.
“If they pass all of this legislation that’s out there, they’re going to immediately make felons out of hundreds of thousands of Virginia citizens simply because they own the firearms that they’re going to ban," he said.
More than 40 localities in Virginia, most in rural areas, have adopted sanctuary resolutions.
Attorney General Mark Herring, in an interview Friday on "The Kojo Nnamdi Show," a radio program based at Washington's WAMU, 88.5 FM, said "Second Amendment sanctuary" resolutions "have absolutely no legal effect whatsoever. What this is about is the gun lobby going around stoking fear, trying to scare people."
Leon Benjamin, a pastor and chairman of the Richmond City Republican Committee, wore an ICE hat at the rally and invoked the rally's theme in a prayer: “Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, we thank you lord for God, family and guns.”
Jackee Gonzalez, a Republican primary candidate in 2016 in the 4th Congressional District, spoke at the rally and agreed that Saslaw's bill would turn the law-abiding into felons.
“We are Americans and our Constitution clearly secures the right to keep and bear arms," she said. "That God-given right that is now under assault.”
Rally emcee Scott Lee, a host of the "Lee Brothers" talk radio program on WNTW 820 AM, said the Second Amendment was written for a politician like Saslaw.
“The flag of the commonwealth of Virginia reads what?” he asked the audience.
"Sic semper tyrannis" they responded.
"Death to tyrants," Lee said. "Dick Saslaw – payin' attention?”
Saslaw said Monday in a brief phone interview that he was at a restaurant in California and did not have time to discuss his bill.
“I’m going to amend it in committee which will resolve some problems," he said. "I've got to go. I'm with people."
Public opinion polling shows Democrats with broad support for many of their proposals, including expanded background checks on gun sales.
Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a number of measures earlier this year in calling for a special session on gun violence prevention after the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Republicans ended the July 9 session without addressing any of the bills and sent them to a state commission for study; the commission in November issued a three-page report with no recommendations.
Northam said in an interview Monday that he will be push for eight pieces of legislation he called for earlier this year. Asked about Saslaw's bill, the governor said: “Well, that's different from the eight pieces of legislation. We'll have a discussion with Senator Saslaw. I'm going to focus on the eight pieces that we've introduced."
Northam called for lawmakers earlier this year to pass bans on "assault weapons," high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers, among other measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.