State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, held a black megaphone in one hand and balanced an assault-style rifle with the other. On Saturday afternoon, she spoke to a group of about 250 proponents of Second Amendment rights with her back to the Virginia Capitol.
Those who attended were largely armed, some with handguns, others with assault-style rifles. And they represented numerous factions, including right-wing extremist groups, a gun club, Black Lives Matter supporters and white supremacists. Police monitored nearby, mostly from a distance.
Chase answered questions from the spectators around her, and conversation quickly switched to the topic of racial prejudice. Asked her opinion on the Confederate statutes, Chase said that she doesn’t see them as symbols of hate. She advocates for adding statues of African Americans that can bring balance to Monument Avenue, and she wants to contextualize the ones that are still standing.
To some, she said, the statues represent history, not hatred. For her, growing up, the Confederate flag was a cultural symbol more than a historical or divisive one. The flag represented sweet tea and the “Dukes of Hazzard.”
“I’m sick and tired of people saying that we are racist,” said Chase, who in February announced she’s running to be the state’s next governor. “Because we are not racist. … I’m all for peaceful protest.”
Organizer Mike Dunn, 19, focused on unifying everyone under their agreed support for the right to bear arms.
“I don’t care about your color. I don’t care about your beliefs. I don’t care about your politics,” he said with a bullhorn at the beginning of the event. “The only thing that protects your right to vote is this right here.” Dunn then tapped the hand gun holstered to his right hip.
The right-wing extremists in the crowd, called Boogaloos, cheered him. Boogaloos are known for wearing Hawaiian shirts, carrying rifles and, according to their Wikipedia page, advocating for a second civil war.
Later, a speaker asked if there were any racists in the group, posing it as a rhetorical question. But a handful of white men raised their hands in Nazi-like salutes. One of them wore on his black T-shirt a logo for the Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist organization.
Curt Doolittle, who founded a group called the Propertarian Institute, also spoke, delivering a fiery speech. His organization advocates for revising the Constitution, returning power from the federal government to the states and eliminating banking institutions. According to the group’s pamphlet, it supports a possible “escalation of hostilities in what will constitute the bloodiest civil war in human history.”
“Voting simply will not bring about the scale of changes that are needed at this time,” the paper states.
At one point, it seemed as if the purpose of the rally was fracturing. Dunn began to chant “white supremacy sucks,” and those around him followed. He and others walked toward Doolittle’s group. About 10 police officers on bicycles stood at the ready, but their intervention wasn’t necessary.
While many of the activists were white men, there were Black Lives Matter supporters present, too. A Black woman who identified herself only as Queen said that at the end of the day, she is OK attending a rally alongside white supremacists. She’d rather focus on what they have in common.
“You have your differences, you have your opinions, you have whatever you feel,” she said. “Deal with that outside this movement. This movement is for one thing only.”
Nate Major, a man who spoke to the crowd, said that while he respects all cultures, he doesn’t respect the undermining of his own culture. Foreign interest, he said, had taken control of America. He said he was making a peace offering to Black Lives Matter and the left.
“We’re not neo-Nazis,” he told everyone. “We’re not white supremacists. … We’re not here to be hateful.”
A man who declined to identify himself wore full camouflaged tactical gear, including a helmet and assault rifle. He said he was a member of the South River Gun Club in Georgia, and his group was concerned with peaceful protests being inhibited by police. Whether it’s a Second Amendment or Black Lives Matter protest, he said the use of tear gas or pepper spray concerns him.
Saturday’s rally was originally planned to take place in Capitol Square. But the Department of General Services, along with the Division of Capitol Police, announced Thursday that it would close the square for the July 4 holiday. The rally moved to Bank Street just below the Capitol.
It was a much smaller gathering than in January, when more than 22,000 people descended on downtown Richmond to advocate for gun rights. The General Assembly ultimately passed seven of the eight gun control measures that had been proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“I think some of my friends got a little confused this session,” Chase told the crowd, referring to her fellow senators and legislators. The focus on gun measures, Chase said, should surround Project Exile, a measure that punishes those in illegal possession of a firearm to a minimum of five years in prison.
Chase said that she doesn’t believe in defunding the police. But she said the bad apples in police departments need to be handled and people with mental health issues need to be helped. Standing alongside Chase was Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who ran for attorney general in 2017 and is running again in 2021.
Some of the Black Lives Matter activists chose to engage the Second Amendment supporters in argument and debate. Jovonni Armstead, a Richmond resident, didn’t identify herself as a counterprotester. She came in hopes of bettering her understanding of the other attendees’ points of view and participating in an exchange of knowledge.
Earlier in the day, she had been working in a community garden that she manages when she learned about the rally. When she learned Chase would speak, she decided to bring her daughter, a student at James Madison University, curious what the gubernatorial candidate would say.
“I’m just trying to have conversations, trying to help people to understand where we’re coming from. I need you to help me to understand why you have [firearms] on, and then I’ll help you to understand why I have this on,” she said, referring to her Black Lives Matter T-shirt, which she said she felt made some of the people at the rally automatically distrustful of her. Armstead said she owns firearms and possesses a concealed carry permit.
Among other subjects, Armstead spoke about gentrification, police brutality and the quality of inner-city schools, arguing with people who disagreed with her assertion that inner-city schools in Richmond and across America were still largely segregated. One attendee told Armstead that the rally was not the place to be speaking about issues unrelated to gun rights and the Second Amendment.
Armstead disagreed. Any event at which a candidate running to be Virginia’s next governor was present, she said, was an event at which any and all discussion of Virginia’s problems were fair game.
Despite these disagreements, Armstead nevertheless managed to make connections with members of the crowd. A few men that she believed were members of the military hugged her and her daughter before leaving the rally.
She also exchanged phone numbers with one man with whom she had debated. Both expressed the desire to sit down and continue their conversation later.
“I want you to know me, I want to know you, I want us to know each other and see how we can do this thing right,” Armstead told him. “I’m not mad that you don’t want to be a part of Black Lives Matter, you know why? Because if it doesn’t work for you but we’ve got the same avenue, we’ll start our own organization. Why not?”
Good to see Chase has her own basket of deplorables... including the ones advocating for a second civil war on their website and the ones who’s hands snap into the air when they ask “Who’s racist? “
Gee...another Trump Republican inspired freak show.
She is the ULTIMATE Karen
Kirk Doolittle is sharp! A great spokesman for this Grass Rights Movement is John Mark who has various Utube channels. "Mark My Words" the original. Very impressive! Very well researched! Primarily this contains the views of the Conservative Grass Roots Right and how everything may play out including restoring the original Constitution and making it bulletproof to Liberal, Marxist, Communist, Leftists Parasites, trying to destroy our Constitution and our American free way of life. Highly recommended viewing!
Poorly organized and attended rallies like this one do no justice to the cause of the 2nd Amendment. The timing of the rally ... immediately following the BLM riots ... allowed a platform for white supremacists to interject their divisive message. Terrible optics! If they had tried that in January, we would have run them off. Unless organizers can bring together significant numbers of thoughtful, responsible 2A supporters, as was done last January, they should leave the organizing to the experts.
This ultimate nut job, Amanda Chase, better hope some of these out of state folks find a way to vote in Virginia's next election 'cause there is no way in heck that she'll get elected by the general populace. Her parents should be ashamed of the way she has turned out. A total self-centered, egotistical, holier-than-thou nut job. And for those of you who think she would make a fine governor (Fred?), you need to visit the wizard to get a brain.
Green, I think your comment shows that you are the nut job! You are just another dyed in the wool liberal!
Amanda Chase is just a gun-toting, self-absorbed witch who, when cursing out a Capitol Police officer who told her to move her car out of an inappropriate space, directed several f-bombs to the cop.
Have you been to her district? She is a perfect rep for their views and beliefs...she will win, unless some Republican beats her in the primary. A Dem will never take her district, at least not yet.
She can't win the governors office with just her district...….that's not how this works!
I used to live in her district when she ousted Sen. Steve Martin. It leans red, but not like it used to. Keep in mind that her district plus several others helped to elect Abigail Spanberger (D - US House 7th) when she unseated Republican Dave Brat.
Statewide? I guess it depends on a GOP competitor AND whomever the Democrats nominate.
"The right-wing extremists in the crowd, called Boogaloos, cheered him. Boogaloos are known for wearing Hawaiian shirts, carrying rifles and advocating for a second civil war."......... This comment, like most of this garbage article, is to demean the peaceful, diverse and and pro civil rights and 2nd amendment rights demonstration. Notice the hate of the author for these America loving, freedom loving peaceful protesters, simply because they are rallying FOR the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms , a far different narrative, than the RTD Editors and writers had about the rioting, looting, burning, destroying of public and private property, which they routinely apologized for and condoned. Amanda Chase would be a great Governor, unlike our racist bigoted criminal coddling governor Ralph Blackface, a Democrat who has done great damage to Virginia and in particular Richmond, with his do nothing approach to the riots. Yes, there will be other candidates on the Republican side for Governor, and there is a lot of time to listen and make an informed decision, but it is NOW TIME for Republicans, Libertarians, Independents and traditional Democrats to denounce the far Left radical Socialists and Marxists that now run the the Democrat party, and their media maggots who lie daily to Americans to try and keep them in power, for the haters that they are.
Fred sit down before you have the big one and end up going to meet Elizabeth!!
I like your comment!
This is just an opinion.....I doubt Amanda Chase has any illusions of winning a statewide public office. I think she would be satisfied becoming the leader or spokesperson representing the Far Right in state politics. Such leaders have little power but do enjoy ego-satisfying notoriety.
A serious candidate would have avoided needless political blunders.
Hal -- I think there are plenty inside the state GOP apparatus who cannot stand Amanda Chase & will do all in their power to sink her campaign. I think she is passionate about protecting our 2nd Amendment rights (I met her 2 years ago & she is very personable) and definitely leans to the right side of the spectrum - but there is a lot more to governing than just rolling back some of the idiotic bills signed into law by Ralph Northam.
It will be interesting to see if there will be other GOP gubernatorial candidates next year & if T-Mac will seek another crack at being governor as well.
Yeah, she was very personable when she dropped numerous f-bombs while cursing a Capitol Police officer who told her she needed to move her car from an inappropriate space.
I said she was personable TO ME.......and that was awhile before she had the altercation with the police officer.
Then again, I never told her where to park. :-)
One is not responsible for the beliefs of others.
However one needs to be careful to disassociate oneself from their actions, if necessary.
When racists seek to infiltrate and corrupt one's cause, one cannot ignore it without tainting oneself. Dunn was very wise to start the 'white supremacists su*k' chant. Those that might ignore the chants, posters, and comments of the racists infiltrating their rally would no longer be innocent bystanders. Again, Dunn did exactly what he needed to do.
Antifa terrorists seek peaceful protests to camouflage their destruction and violence, knowing there will be sympathetic allies. Sympathetic helpful allies are no longer innocent bystanders....or peaceful protesters.
"Sympathetic helpful allies are no longer innocent bystanders....or peaceful protesters"........Great comment Hal, but don't leave out Sympathetic Democrat politicians like Levar Stoney and Governor Blackface, as well as the mainstream Leftist media, as innocent bystanders, they are all in for the riots, looting, burning, shooting and destruction of property too.
Not one mask. Maybe there were some folks considerate enough to wear masks but not in the photo.
Rumor has it that wearing a mask is illegal while carrying a firearm. I know of no such law (or am not sure it exists), but a lot of people believe it to be true & might be afraid of being arrested.
Yep, wearing a mask in public is an offense in Virginia, and it is especially alarming if an individual is carrying a firearm, remember, the only arrest at the MLK Civil Rights and 2nd Amendment rally was a girl wearing a mask, it goes back to the days of the Democrats in the KKK, wearing masks and beating, shooting, lynching, abusing and killing Black Americans.
There was an even larger protest at Stone Mountain, GA, by a seemingly much larger of extremely well armed black protesters. They looked like a military platoon..... possibly better armed!
Likewise, absolutely no crime, destruction or lawlessness. They exemplified an organized and well maintained peaceful protest as well.
Good for them!
All those gunz and no one shot? No unintentional discharges? No one arrested for mishandling dem gunz? But, but that can't happen! The disarmanuts said there'd be blood in the streets and gunplay at every drop of a hat. How is that possible?
BTW, WTH is an "assault-style"? Is that an attack with style? Do they "profile" while they attack with these rifles? Poor ignorant writers just can't bring themselves to call it what it is: a rifle. They might even interject: a scary rifle. But, they are just rifles.
Dennis -- Those rifles were black. Don't go profiling now.
Dennis, the RTD has now demonstrated, they are NOT a news organization, they are a propaganda purveyor, this article is just full of fraud nonsense and hate for those who love America, and support the Constitution and Bill of rights. The RTD Editors, writers and even the publisher, supported and condoned the riots, burning, looting, destruction of historic monuments and the criminals and thugs that made it happen, because they support the coddling of criminals, and the fact the this was a peaceful demonstration with many different people and views coming together without incident..... The RTD is on the wrong side of this issue, they should be neutral and unbiased but they instead are hard Left, and they don't care.
Yet here you are reading it on the daily
I heard a dumba-- reporter on the TV News one time refer to an automatic revolver! God sure made a lot of stupid people! All their education and their ignorance still shows through! The liberals keep up their baloney and those guns may become scary and there may be blood in the streets! They just push and push and push and think there will be no push back!
"God sure made a lot of stupid people!"
Yep. He sure did.
Amanda Chase....the new Cory Stewart! Thank god the Virginia GOP has a female half-wit to hold up for the Governors office in 2021. One only has to follow her on facebook to see he post and then delete comments because she is so far off the scale that she disturbs even the most ardent GOP supporters. Go ahead and grab you guns Amanda, you look silly and stupid aligning yourself with the far right wing. You will be easy to defeat because you provide all the ammunition needed to counter your own arguments. And don't forget, lovely Amanda was the lady who used the famous "Do you know who I am" argument with a Capitol Policeman when she chose to park illegally at the capitol last year. Nice touch lady!
I wonder if she will have a Republican challenger.
Putin and Communism is happy with the direction the country is taking. Period.
Looks as though very different people with different ideas can still find a bit of common ground if they try hard enough.
The best thing is that it was peaceful.
Good point Jeff, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents and a lot of traditional Democrats value peaceful protests and demonstrations. We now KNOW that the radical Left and and far too many indoctrinated followers, along with the mainstream media, and domestic terrorist groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, whether loosely organized or well organized, couldn't care less about peaceful protests, they want blood in the streets, and they have proved it with their support for the riots, burning, looting, shooting and murders around the country, and with the full support of Democrat politicians, like Levar Stoney.
TRUTH & RECONCILIATION ain't pretty... ~~~ Bob
How much lotto go occurred?
