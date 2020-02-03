Long days enjoyed in the great outdoors is history for most Americans. Today, the average adult spends 93% of their life inside. They also devote 10 hours a day to screen time on computers, phones and digital games.
Is it a coincidence that 1 in 5 adults suffers from a major mental illness, and 40 million live with anxiety? Is there a connection between nature deficiency and the 2 million children who struggle with attention deficit disorder, as well as the 15% diagnosed with a mental health disorder?
There is a direct connection between nature-time and mental health, according to Dorothy Ibes, director of William & Mary’s Parks Research Lab, and Carolyn Schuyler, founder of Wildrock, a nonprofit nature center in Albemarle County. They shared these statistics and their recommendations in December during an ecotherapy presentation at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County.
Ibes and Schuyler are quick to emphasize that nature deficiency is not the only cause of mental disorders. However, it is a proven contributor, based on extensive research.
The two informally partnered several years ago to promote nature interaction for enhanced mental, as well as physical and emotional, well-being.
“Studies show that within five minutes of being outside, stress reduces through interplay of humans and the natural world,” said Schuyler, who is a licensed clinical social worker.
Enjoying nature energizes people, reduces stress and enhances cognitive abilities. It also supports a positive reset and serves as a protective buffer once indoor activities are resumed.
At least 120 minutes per week of nature-time is their recommendation. However, even 20 seconds outdoors, called a “green micro break,” can help release pent-up stress and emotion.
“Micro moments outdoors are the building blocks of mental health,” Schuyler said. “It’s not just pleasure. It’s like medicine.”
The nature effect on campus
Depression and suicide have increased among young adults. Reasons are many, but digital and technology addictions continue to replace human connections at an alarming rate.
Ibes, who also is a senior lecturer and published researcher, described the Campus Park Rx on the William & Mary campus. Branded as a prescription for well-being, the greenspace supports digital detox through signage at designated nature stops. The wooded nature trail acts as an informal mental health intervention.
Local health care professionals and students are trained as park ambassadors who help visitors maximize, as well as justify, time spent there. This simplified form of ecotherapy encourages visitors to slow down and appreciate nature’s sounds, smells, sights and tactile stimuli. The process supports self-care.
“People, especially students, are hungry for a nature connection,” Ibes said. “We want it, need it, respond to it.”
Youngsters need nature, too
Schuyler focuses on how the nature disconnection affects children. She said children are 55% less likely to develop mental health disorders later in life if they grow up in greener surroundings.
Wildrock, open seasonally to the public by donation, provides spaces for children to run, play and explore.
“Play is the work of a child,” Schuyler said. “Free play creates a learning-ready state in the brain.”
Nature play also builds emotional resilience.
“So many kids are nature-disconnected,” she said. “Wildrock is a planned space to scaffold nature connection. ... We have a public health crisis, but we also have nature as a public health resource.”
Additional information is available at www.parksresearchlab.com and www.wildrock.org.
