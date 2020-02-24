Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who solidified his front-runner status for the Democratic presidential nomination Saturday by winning the Nevada caucuses, will campaign Thursday in Richmond, three days ahead of Super Tuesday.
Sanders will hold a 3:30 p.m. rally at The National at 708 E. Broad St. Doors open at 2 p.m.
The rally is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Entrance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Saturday - the day of the South Carolina primary - Sanders will return to Virginia and hold a 4 p.m. rally in Leesburg at West Belmont Place at the National Conference Center.
He then heads to Virginia Beach for an 8 p.m. rally at the Virginia Wesleyan University Convocation Hall.
Virginia is one of 14 states voting March 3 on Super Tuesday. In Virginia 124 delegates are at stake.
Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg were tied for the lead in Virginia at 22% in a poll that Monmouth University released last week, with former Vice President Joe Biden at 18%, followed by former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 11% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 9%.
Buttigieg, campaigning Sunday in Arlington, asserted that he and not Sanders is the candidate to unite the country.
Sanders vied with Buttigieg for the top spots in Iowa and New Hampshire before easily winning in Nevada.
A professed Socialist, looking for Socialist votes in Richmond …. He will be in some good company. Hallelujah, and period.
