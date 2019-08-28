Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a campaign swing through Virginia later this week with stops in key college towns Charlottesville and Blacksburg focused on what his campaign called President Donald Trump’s “recklessness and racism.”
O’Rourke will make a stop Friday in Blacksburg, and a stop Saturday in Charlottesville, the site of a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one dead and others injured. Details about where and when O’Rourke will appear have not been shared.
Amid a crowded Democratic field of contenders where he has struggled to gain momentum, the former congressman from Texas has vowed to refocus his campaign on Trump following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas — his hometown — and Dayton, Ohio. O’Rourke has blamed Trump’s language and policies for inciting violence.
In April, O’Rourke became the first candidate in the Democratic primary to campaign in Virginia with a nine-stop tour through the state. As a teenager O’Rourke attended Woodberry Forest School, a boarding school in Madison County.
Virginia’s presidential primary will be March 3, 2020 — Super Tuesday.
“It’s not just that he’s partisan, it’s not just that he is divisive. He’s hateful. He’s racist. He is encouraging the worst tendencies ... ” O’Rourke said during an event at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. “Unless we defeat him in November of 2020, it will continue.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender in the Democratic primary, brought a similar message to Virginia during a campaign fundraiser in Richmond Tuesday.
Speaking at The Boathouse in the Rocketts Landing neighborhood, Biden said that last year’s events in Charlottesville prompted his run for president.
“I never thought I’d see something like that again in my life. That’s when I decided,” Biden said, adding that Trump’s attempt to “deliberately divide the nation, to maintain power, is dangerous.”
An Emerson University poll conducted between Saturday and Monday showed Biden leading his Democratic rivals with 31 percent of respondents, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (24 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15 percent), and Sen. Kamala Harris of California (10 percent). O’Rourke drew 2 percent support in that poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
Two other 2020 Democratic contenders - Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., - spoke at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s fundraising dinner in June.
