Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER RICHMOND METRO THIS MORNING... TRAFFIC CAMERAS AND SURFACE OBSERVATIONS CONTINUE TO SHOW AREAS OF FOG OVER THE RICHMOND METRO AREA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL LIKELY VARY BETWEEN ONE AND THREE MILES...BUT COULD QUICKLY BECOME REDUCED TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS IN SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.