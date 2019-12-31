Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democratic presidential hopeful currently outpacing President Donald Trump in Virginia, according to a new year-end survey.
Trump edges three other top-tier Democrats — Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, according to a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.
All of the results are within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
The results indicate that while Virginia has evolved from a red state, to a swing state, to one that now leans blue, “Democrats cannot completely take Virginia for granted,” said Brad Coker, CEO and managing director of the polling and consulting organization.
Biden received 49% to Trump’s 45% with 6% undecided in the poll of 625 registered voters surveyed by phone between Dec. 12-16.
Trump had the backing of 48% to Warren’s 44% with 8% undecided. The president got 51% to Sanders’ 45% with 4% undecided. Trump received 47% to Buttigieg’s 45% with 8% undecided.
Biden had the highest favorability rating in the poll at 51%, compared with 45% for Trump, 36% for Warren, 35% for Sanders and 33% for Buttigieg, the least well-known of the candidates in the survey.
Buttigieg had the lowest unfavorability rating at 30%, compared with 33% for Biden, 48% for Trump, 51% for Warren and 52% for Sanders.
Virginia’s presidential primary is on March 3, Super Tuesday, following contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
In 2008, Barack Obama became the first Democrat to capture Virginia’s electoral votes since President Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Democrats have carried Virginia in the last three presidential elections.
Virginians do not register by party. Among the 625 respondents, 42% described themselves as Democrats, 30% as Republicans and 28% as independents.
