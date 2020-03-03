Former Vice President Joe Biden easily carried Virginia's Democratic primary Tuesday night, where his pitch for moderate politics delivered an early victory.
Biden, bolstered by a sweeping win in South Carolina over the weekend and endorsements from high-profile Virginia Democrats in the days leading up to the primary, more than doubled the vote for his nearest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
With nearly all votes accounted for, Biden had 53% of the vote to 23% for Sanders, 11% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and 10% for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who had kicked off his campaign in Virginia and spent heavily in the state.
A local Biden campaign event had barely begun at Metro Bar & Grill when TV networks and the Associated Press projected Biden as the winner. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who was to preside over the victory party, hadn’t even arrived yet. The mood was jubilant, as people stood three deep in front of the bar watching projected returns.
Stoney said he wasn’t surprised by the results: Virginia Democrats had “coalesced around” Biden, he said. Stoney cited African American voters in particular, who he said “played a critical role in delivering victory for Joe Biden in Virginia, just like they did in South Carolina.”
Biden campaign officials agreed, crediting momentum from the Palmetto State's primary for Virginia’s results. Fernando Mercado, Virginia state director of the Biden campaign, said: “I could feel the ground shift after South Carolina.”
The state’s results signaled a rebuke here to Sanders’ pitch for a “movement” that would radically reform federal policy. Voters also largely rejected Bloomberg, who has spent millions on Democratic campaigns in Virginia including $2.5 million ahead of the state’s 2019 legislative elections, particularly to promote gun control.
“People realize what the real deal is," said J.J. Minor, former chairman of the Richmond Democratic Committee. Minor said Biden can beat President Donald Trump.
Sanders supporters in Virginia pushed back on the question of electability, which has dominated a primary cycle focused on defeating Trump.
“A lot of people think moderate equals electability but I don’t think that’s necessarily the case – Donald Trump won in 2016,” said Alina Nguyen, a Richmond resident who campaigned for Sanders and watched from inside a mellowed campaign office in the city’s Jackson Ward neighborhood as Biden was declared Tuesday’s Virginia winner.
Unofficial results showed Biden defeating Sanders in Virginia by 30 percentage points, topping Hillary Clinton's margin of victory over Sanders in Virginia's 2016 primary.
The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg, whose Virginia campaign spokesman did not return requests for comment, downplayed Tuesday’s results during a campaign event in Florida, saying he’s focused on other states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, “while my fellow candidates spent a whole year focusing on the first four states.”
While the Virginia victory likely will further boost Biden's momentum, it was unclear how many of Virginia’s 99 pledged delegates would be apportioned to Biden and his rivals. With nearly all votes accounted for, only Biden and Sanders had reached the 15% threshold to qualify for delegates statewide. Sanders also topped 15% in each of Virginia's 11 U.S. House districts. Warren was the only other candidate to qualify for any delegates, reaching 17% in Northern Virginia's 8th District.
Biden campaigned in Virginia Sunday at a rally in Norfolk, where he vowed to attract a broad coalition of Americans, in and out of his party.
“This race is bigger than just the Democratic Party. The character of America is on the ballot,” Biden said before a crowd of roughly 1,000 people at Booker T. Washington High School.
Biden, who had struggled in early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, saw his standing bolstered as moderate Democrats fearful of a Sanders nomination began to coalesce around him. Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind. mayor and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, two of his rivals for the moderate vote, dropped out of the contest on the verge of Super Tuesday.
Biden’s moderate politics appealed to Myonn Smith, who said Tuesday while taking her mother to vote that the former vice president “stands for all the things we need to have back in the office.”
“We need to take our country back,” said Smith, a Chesterfield County resident. “We know Joe.”
Emmanuel Kent voted for Biden at the Randolph Community Center in Richmond, citing what he considers Biden's electability.
“He has the best chance to win,” said Kent.
Other voters disagreed, saying Sanders has inspired new voters to get involved in politics.
Cat Carson, a recent James Madison University graduate, was especially motivated to vote for the senator for his plan to eliminate student debt and young people’s enthusiasm for Sanders.
“He’s the only candidate since I’ve been alive to rally this many people who don’t typically vote,” said the 22-year-old Carson. “He’s giving a voice to a lot of people who don’t feel like they have one.”
In Virginia, Biden’s endorsements boomed in the days leading up to Tuesday’s primary, even among some who had once appeared skeptical about the former vice president.
Sen. Tim Kaine, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, all endorsed Biden in the last week.
Shortly after Biden’s win was projected, McAuliffe said on CNN that Biden’s victory in Virginia — a state with a wide range of geographic, racial and ideological diversity — was a sign of his strength in a match against Trump.
“It’s a real composite of who America is. It’s a huge win for Joe Biden,” he said.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who had declined to endorse before the primary, endorsed Biden one minute after polls closed.
“I believe Joe Biden has the empathy, decency, and heart for the American people that we need in the White House,” she said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I see that the Black Legislative Caucus went for Biden. Who did the White Legislative Caucus support?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.