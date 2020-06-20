In a brief speech to Virginia Democrats on Saturday, presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden highlighted the state's importance come November.
Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this month, aided by a strong showing on Super Tuesday that included a decisive victory in Virginia. He said Saturday during the Democratic Party of Virginia's virtual convention that he's hoping to see that same success against President Donald Trump in the November general election.
"Virginia is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020 and we have to do everything we can to make sure Democrats on the ballot across Virginia are successful in November," Biden said. "The stakes in this election have never been higher for our country."
He added: "We have to work harder than we ever have. We need to stand up as a nation and stand with the Black community, communities of color and come together as one America to deliver justice for all America. I know if we stand together, we'll win the battle for the soul of this nation."
Biden spoke for roughly 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the second day of the state party's convention, which Democrats moved online in April because of COVID-19. The convention was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Richmond Convention Center.
Biden, 77, also talked about the need to end racial injustice, and the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're dealing with multiple national crises," Biden said. "We need real leadership right now."
Virginia's 13 electoral votes have not gone to a Republican since 2004, when President George W. Bush received roughly 260,000 more votes than Democratic challenger John Kerry. Republicans have not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. Since Trump's election in 2016 Democrats have made substantial gains in the state.
Democrats control the legislature and the executive mansion for the first time in roughly 25 years.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told the virtual convention on Saturday: "Donald Trump speaks frequently about flipping Virginia so we need to make sure we continue to be organized and continue to show the country why Virginia is always held up as the model for up and coming swing states.
"Virginia Democrats will be critical to making sure we send Joe Biden to the White House."
Biden campaigned in Norfolk March 1 after he rejuvenated his bid by winning the South Carolina primary. He spoke at a Richmond fundraiser for his campaign last August and stumped for Virginia legislative hopefuls in Loudoun County two days before the November elections.
Saturday morning's speakers also urged attendees to re-elect Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and is seeking a third term. Republicans will decide his opponent during a Tuesday primary.
